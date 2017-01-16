Auto Industry Gets Inside Sales Health-Check At Nada100

Infinity, the business-to-business inside sales leader in the automotive industry, is offering free consultations (https://infinitydelivers.com/nada-snapshot) with companies attending the National Automobile Dealers Association’s annual convention and expo (NADA100) in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 26-29.

Infinity is an inside sales agency with more than 20 years in the automotive sector. Infinity has helped America’s most-admired B2B brands improve inside sales, sell to tens-of-thousands of dealerships, and define a new 100% sales target—all without adding costs.

“Inside sales is becoming so much more important in the automotive industry as field sales becomes more expensive and customers become more comfortable with purchasing online or over the phone. But many businesses still need some help in optimizing their sales programs,” says Tom Leidigh, Infinity CEO.

PRIORITIZE INSIDE SALES OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH

To help automotive businesses looking optimize inside sales and grow in 2017, Infinity is offering free consultations, including a customized health report, to NADA100 attendees.

Infinity’s high-level sales health report will compare a company’s inside sales programs against best-in-class benchmarks of Fortune 1000 companies. The first 20 NADA100 attendees who request a consultation will receive the customized sales health report and one-on-one consulting with Infinity leaders, including Leidigh, at NADA100.

The health report, called Buyerlytics® SnapShot, assesses all of the components of inside sales that lead to superior sales, helping sales leaders prioritize what they can do to increase market share and improve sales productivity in 2017.

IMPLEMENT A REVENUE SYSTEM TO REACH A NEW 100% TARGET

“There’s more to sales achievement than just sales execution. Buyerlytics® SnapShot takes into account the entire sales system and gives companies a quick health report that can help identify the biggest opportunities for improvements,” says Leidigh.

The Buyerlytics® SnapShot assessment is based on Infinity’s proprietary Buyerlytics®, a revenue system that achieves a New 100% sales target. Buyerlytics® integrates the four components of inside sales to increase sales and give companies a New 100% goal.

GET A FREE SNAPSHOT AT NADA100

To receive a Buyerlytics® SnapShot and inside sales consulting, NADA100 attendees can register online https://infinitydelivers.com/nada-snapshot.

ABOUT INFINITY

Infinity provides go-to-market consulting and sales execution to clients who outsource inside sales or seek to improve internal inside sales programs. Infinity’s Buyerlytics® revenue system helps clients consistently exceed their revenue goals—defining a new 100% sales target. More about Infinity at https://infinitydelivers.com/