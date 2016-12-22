Eugene Isola, III, D.D.S., Celebrates 1 Year as a NJ Top Dentist

Over the past year, Dr. Isola his team has moved to a brand new, state of the art office. The newly constructed building is part of the Raritan Bay Medical Center. The building is beautiful; boasting five exam rooms, a larger office, two hygienists and brand new equipment.

Since the big move, the office is using new office systems – they are now a fully digital, completely paperless office. Once patients fill out their paperwork, the information is then inputted into their system and shredded! There are no charts; even their appointment reminders are sent via text, email, and phone calls.

Dr. Eugene Isola III, is a third generation dentist. His grandfather graduated from Tufts School of Dental Medicine in 1935. His father graduated from NYU School of Dentistry in 1965. 2015 celebrates 80 years for the Isola family being in dentistry as well as their commitment and passion to the Practice of Dentistry. Continuing the family practice will be Dr. Isola’s oldest son who is currently attending NYU School of Dentistry.

Dr. Isola isn’t just a dentist – outside of the office, he’s an associate professor at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine. He also often partners with other practices in the building for various events. At a past event, Dr. Isola did a presentation at the Joslin Diabetes Center on how diabetes affects dental health.

A standard of excellence in personalized dental care enables the practice to provide the quality dental services their patients deserve. They provide comprehensive treatment planning and use restorative and cosmetic dentistry to achieve their patients' optimal dental health. If a dental emergency occur, the practice makes every effort to see and care for a patient as soon as possible.

As a practice, they are true believers that preventive care and education are the keys to optimal dental health. They strive to provide "dental health care" vs. "disease care". That's why they focus on thorough exams - checking the overall health of their patient's teeth and gums, performing oral cancer exams, and taking x-rays when necessary. They also know that routine cleanings, flossing, sealants, and fluoride are all helpful in preventing dental disease. Not only are they focused on the beauty of your smile, they're also concerned about their patients' oral health.

Dr. Eugene Isola’s practice is conveniently located in Old Bridge, NJ. To learn more about Dr. Isola and to view his online profile, please follow the link below:

