NCU logo “My goal is to build quality accredited programs that prepare students for the interdisciplinary and interprofessional health care field." - Dr. Laurie Shanderson, Founding Dean, NCU's School of Health Sciences

Northcentral University (NCU), a global online graduate-focused university, is pleased to announce that Dr. Laurie Shanderson has joined NCU as the Founding Dean of its new School of Health Sciences.

Before taking this position, Shanderson served as both Associate Dean and Assistant Dean for the School of Health Sciences at Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey. She received a Bachelor in Health and Human Services from the State University of New York at Buffalo, a Master of Public Administration from Pace University and a PhD in Health Services from Walden University.

Shanderson is tasked with developing the School of Health Sciences for NCU. “My goal is to build quality accredited programs that prepare students for the interdisciplinary and interprofessional health care field,” explained Shanderson. During her career, she has worked at a variety of health institutions including health insurance organizations, non-profit health organizations, a research institute and higher education. Shanderson has a strong background in healthcare as well as distance education, program development, accreditation, cultural competence/diversity, and health administration/management.

Shanderson is the current Chair of the Cultural Perspectives Forum for the Association of University Programs in Health Administration (AUPHA) and former Chair and Chair-Elect of the AUPHA Innovative Teaching Faculty Network. She is a founding member of the American Public Health Association’s (APHA) Health Informatics Information Technology section, as well as the current section treasurer, and was recently awarded for Outstanding Leadership Service.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, private, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. NCU offers doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business and technology management, education, and psychology, as well as doctoral and master’s degrees in marriage and family therapy. Without physical residency requirements, courses are taught one-to-one by an NCU professor, all of whom have doctoral degrees. Northcentral University is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WASC), http://www.wascsenior.org. For more information, visit http://www.ncu.edu/ or call 866.776.0331.