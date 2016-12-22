New Condom Brand Promotes STD Prevention #WrapItBeforeYouTapIt

Ride Doggie Style Condoms has created a #WrapItBeforeYouTapIt hashtag campaign with hopes to encourage the use of condoms to reduce the number of new STD cases each year.

An exciting new male condom line has hit the market with one goal in mind – STD PREVENTION. Ride Doggie Style Condoms is a fun, edgy brand that promotes their 3Ps – Protection, Prevention, and Performance – while providing important, relevant information about the significance of safe sex to prevent the spread of STDs.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently released new data which depicts that an estimated 20 million new sexually transmitted disease (STD) infections occur each year in the United States, most of which occur in 15-24 year olds. Ride Doggie Style Condoms hopes to reach this demographic with relevant, edgy messaging that encourages open communication, frequent testing, and safe sex practices like using Ride Doggie Style Condoms.

Ride Doggie Style Condoms has created a #WrapItBeforeYouTapIt hashtag campaign with hopes to encourage the use of condoms to reduce the number of new STD cases each year. While supplies last, Ride Doggie Style Condoms has released a limited 1st Edition line of condoms that are available in an assorted 12 pack which includes their Greyhound (Ultra Thin), Pitbull (Studded), and Bulldog (Ribbed) condoms, which are available for $12.00 with free shipping. That’s just a buck a piece for the ultimate in Protection, Prevention, and Performance. You can Ride Safe and #WrapItBeforeYouTapIt by visiting http://www.RideDoggieStyleCondoms.com.