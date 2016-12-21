Kasra Ghahremani, PhD Dr. Ghahremani’s research during his graduate studies was primarily focused on the fatigue performance, assessment, and retrofitting of metal structures in the long-life regime.

SAE International announces that Kasra Ghahremani, PhD, Structural Diagnostics Engineer with Walter P. Moore, is winner of the Henry O. Fuchs Student Award.

Established in 1991, this award recognizes a graduate or recently graduated student (i.e. post doctorate or new professor) that is working in the field of fatigue research and applications. The purpose of this award is to promote the education of engineering students in the area of fatigue technology.

This award honors the memory of Professor Henry O. Fuchs. Professor Fuchs participated in the SAE Fatigue Design & Evaluation Committee's research projects, was a member of the faculty who founded the SAE Fatigue Concepts in Design short course, published extensively in SAE and elsewhere in the technical community, and actively participated in the Surface Enhancement Division of the Committee which is responsible for many standards relating to surface treatments of metals for withstanding fatigue damage.

Dr. Ghahremani’s research during his graduate studies was primarily focused on the fatigue performance, assessment, and retrofitting of metal structures in the long-life regime. His research outcomes have been published in co-authorship with his scientific advisers and other collaborators in 20 journal and conference research papers.

Prior to joining Walter P Moore, Dr. Ghahremani was a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at George Mason University conducting research on detecting structural damage in 3D point clouds. He has received several national and institutional awards and scholarships including the prestigious Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Scholarship.

Dr. Ghahremani received his PhD and MASc degrees in Structural Engineering from the University of Waterloo and BSc in Civil Engineering from Sharif University of Technology.

