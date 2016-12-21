Telrad Broadband LTE Selected by ALSAT Wireless in Missouri

ALSAT Wireless chooses Telrad Networks The new, Telrad LTE high-speed connections are making uninterrupted access to video and data applications available to our customer base

Telrad Networks a global provider of TD-LTE broadband solutions, today announced that ALSAT Wireless, a Missouri based provider of rural broadband services, selected the Telrad LTE solution to deliver high-speed Internet to residents and businesses in their Missouri service areas of Montgomery City and Vandalia.

Deployed in the 3.65 GHz frequency band, the network includes a comprehensive LTE solution comprising a variety of Telrad equipment. Telrad’s base stations, core network solutions and end-user equipment allow ALSAT to take full advantage of Telrad technology, providing cost-optimized configurations, lower total cost of ownership and higher throughput than competitive solutions. The initial LTE deployment was made in Montgomery City, and has now been expanded into Vandalia, adding high-capacity service coverage, which is particularly effective in these areas that face Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) issues with heavy foliage.

“The new, Telrad LTE high-speed connections are making uninterrupted access to video and data applications available to our customer base,” Commented Alan Luelf, ALSAT Wireless general manager. “The LTE network displays high-quality, low latency and system stability. We are excited to roll out into new areas next spring and continue to offer LTE Internet speeds as part of our service offering.”

As part of their commitment to serving rural customers in Missouri since their inception in 2009, ALSAT Wireless offers connectivity packages that demand no contracts and no data caps.

"We are proud to add ALSAT Wireless to our LTE family,” commented Chris Daniels, Vice President and Regional GM of North America for Telrad. " We continue to expand our footprint in North America, offering a superior, cost-effective solution. Our standards-based, future-proof innovation is unmatched by anything offered in the market today. It completely changes the economics of fixed broadband wireless access for ISPs and Telco operators."

About ALSAT Wireless

ALSAT Wireless is a locally owned and operated Internet Service Provider (ISP) with the main office located in Montgomery City, MO. We have more than seven years of experience in the wireless Internet business. We are a part of ALSAT Home Electronics, LLC, offering Electronics equipment including Sharp, Sony, Pioneer, Denon and Wilson Electronics and services including DirecTV to the community for over 18 years.

We offer High Speed Internet services in areas where DSL and cable don’t. We currently offer service in a large part of Montgomery County, and portions of Audrain, Callaway, Warren & Lincoln Counties. We continue to strive to be the best in our business and offer competitive rates and plans that suit our customers. (http://alsatwireless.com)

About Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 280 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (http://www.telrad.com)