Membrain Wins Two Gold Medals in Top Sales World's 2016 Awards

"We’re in the market to elevate the sales profession and being awarded with two gold medals makes us proud and humble at the same time!” says Henrik Öquist, COO for Membrain.

Each year, the world's leading online sales community, Top Sales World, hosts an award ceremony to hail “the heroes” of the sales and marketing space; to laud those companies and individuals who have gone that extra mile and who have had the courage to pioneer, when others remained wedded to the status quo. This year's judging panel consisted of 21 of the world's leading sales experts.

This year, Membrain was nominated in three categories - Top Sales Enablement Technology, Top Sales Company Blog and Top Sales Whitepaper and was awarded the gold medal in the first two! Membrain was also awarded a bronze medal for the white paper, Top Ten Sales Methodologies.

"Awards like this boost our motivation to continue elevating the sales profession," says George Brontén, Membrain’s founder and CEO. "The perception that some are born sales people is thankfully dying. Selling is a profession that can be artfully executed. Membrain's software makes it easier to execute a strategy to consistently reach sales targets," concludes George.

Membrain - when HOW you sell matters. With or without CRM.

In today’s world of hyper competition, how you sell is crucial. With the release of Membrain's Salesforce plugin in 2016, Membrain can now be used both as a standalone - including a CRM database - and as a complement to the world's leading CRM.

About Top Sales Awards

Top Sales Awards is an annual event created to hail “the heroes” of the sales and marketing space; to laud those companies and individuals who have gone that extra mile and who have had the courage to pioneer, when others remained wedded to the status quo. The awards are hosted by the world's leading online community Top Sales World, who also publish the hugely popular Top Sales Magazine every month, which a circulation of 290,000, as well as a weekly newsletter, “Around Top Sales World in 7 Days." The TSW VIP Area houses the largest repository of sales information available anywhere in the world. More information can be found here: http://www.topsalesworld.com/topsalesawards

About Membrain

With clients in over 60 countries Membrain is the #1 sales effectiveness platform for teams working with complex sales. Membrain makes it easy for sales teams to execute their sales strategy to achieve consistent sales performance. The software provides sales professionals with continuous guidance through the entire sales process, while enabling sales leaders to coach their team to a higher level of performance. Continually optimize your sales execution and elevate your sales people to become a competitive advantage. Membrain has won multiple awards, including the Top Sales Awards and is ranked as a Top Performer by G2Crowd. For more information, visit http://www.membrain.com.