92nd East-West Shrine Game Announces Radio Network Team

The East-West Shrine Game, the nation’s longest running college all-star football game, will air January 21, 2017 on an international radio network including over one hundred stations led by SB Nation Radio, on satellite radio and mobile devices via SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88) as well as online from Shrinegame.com. The broadcast will be available on phones, tablets and other connected devices via the free Tunein app for mobile devices. WHBO 1040 will serve as the local Tampa Bay flagship station for the national broadcast.

For the sixth year, Patrick Kinas will lead the live broadcast from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kinas was featured on Westwood One's 2016 NCAA Football coverage and Summer Olympics national broadcasts live from Rio de Janeiro. Kinas is currently the play by play voice of the Durham Bulls.

Eight-year National Football League veteran (Falcons & Seahawks) Derek Rackley will join Kinas in the booth for the first time as color analyst for the Shrine Game broadcast. Since retiring from the League, Rackley has been active in booths for Big Ten and CBS Sports Networks and most recently broadcast NCAA and NFL games on Westwood One's national radio network.

Michigan broadcaster Rick Berkey will return to the sidelines, interviewing Shrine Game players, NFL coaches and all-star guests in attendance in support of the game’s beneficiary, Shriners Hospitals for Children®.

The game broadcast airs at 2:15 p.m. EST with kickoff scheduled for 3:07 p.m. EST (one hour earlier than previous years).

The four and a half hour broadcast will be filled with exciting game action, interesting player stories, and interviews conducted live from the sidelines. The broadcast will highlight the important work of Shriners Hospitals for Children, featuring the 2017 patient ambassadors and their parents. This iconic game serves as a showcase for top college seniors to display their talents to NFL teams. Ultimately, the game serves as an important reminder of the 22 Shriners Hospitals across the United States, Canada and Mexico that have treated over 1.1 million children, regardless of a family’s financial status.

“We are really pleased to welcome back the East-West Shrine Game,” said David Gow, CEO of SB Nation Radio. We enjoy the game, the broadcast team is excellent and, most importantly, this is a wonderful opportunity to promote the mission of Shriner’s Hospitals across the country.”

The worldwide broadcast is sponsored in part by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, the official tourism marketing and management organization for Pinellas County, home to 35 miles of award-winning beaches, including 4 of the top 10 winners in USA TODAY’s “Best Florida Beach” poll, and an arts scene that includes St. Petersburg’s must-see Dalí Museum.

The St. Petersburg based Play-by-Play Sports Properties, LLC produces the broadcasts. Joe Bourdow serves as Executive Producer. Additional information about the radio network broadcast is available at Shrinegame.com.

For affiliation information, contact:

Joe Bourdow, Play-by-Play Sports Properties, LLC 727-403-9907 joebourdow(at)gmail(dot)com

Craig Larson, SB Nation Radio 713-479-5373

About The East-West Shrine Game

The East-West Shrine Game is the longest-running college all-star football game in the country. While the teams are divided by East and West, the players come together for the beneficiary of the event, Shriners Hospitals for Children.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 22 facilities, located in the United States, Canada and Mexico, provide advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. To learn more about Shriners Hospitals for Children, please visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

About SB Nation Radio and Gow Broadcasting, LLC

Based in Houston, SB Nation Radio reaches an estimated five million people each week on a network of more than 500 terrestrial stations, Sirius Satellite Radio, and mobile platforms. The 24-hour network features top sports personalities, including Sean Salisbury, Ryan Leaf, Scott Linn, Keenan Mccardell, Matt Perrault, Tony Desiere, Dylan Gwinn and Lewis Woodard. Gow Broadcasting, LLC distributes audio content under the SB Nation Radio brand (http://www.sbnationradio.com) to radio stations nationwide, backed by a private investment group which includes Steve Webster, Co-Manager and Co-CEO of Avista Capital, Patrick Dugan, Vice President and General Counsel of Nortex Corporation and David Gow, Chairman and CEO of Gow Broadcasting, L.L.C.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 31 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation, SiriusXM Marine™, Sirius Marine Weather, XMWX Aviation™, XMWX Weather, and XMWX Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.8 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

About Tunein

Tunein is the most popular way to listen to real radio from around the world. With over 50 million monthly active users, Tunein lets people listen to the world’s sports, news, talk and music from wherever they are. Tunein has over 100,000 radio stations and more than four million on-demand programs streaming from every continent; and is available across 200+ connected devices.

About Visit St. Pete/Clearwater

Situated on a sun-drenched peninsula separating the Gulf of Mexico from Tampa Bay, St. Pete/Clearwater is the most popular destination on the Gulf of Mexico with 35 miles of white-sand beaches. Affirming the area’s growing reputation as a top international destination, The New York Times listed St. Pete in its ranking of Top 52 Best Places to Visit in 2014 and TripAdvisor named Clearwater Beach No. 1 and St. Pete Beach No. 4 in the U.S. in 2016.

About Play-by-Play Sports Properties, LLC

St. Petersburg, Florida based Play-by-Play Sports Properties, LLC handles broadcast production along with ticket and sponsorship sales for the East-West Shrine Game each January and the St. Petersburg International Baseball spring training series held each March. PBP also owns and operates a multichannel online radio station: RadioStPete.com and performs consulting services for commercial radio stations.