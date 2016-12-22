A college education should be accessible and affordable. Our university's partnership with StraighterLine will help put a Bastyr degree within the reach of more men and women who want to expand their ability to make a difference in the world.

StraighterLine, the innovative, low-cost online college course provider, today announced it has partnered with Bastyr University to provide students an affordable and accessible pathway for degree attainment. With this partnership, Bastyr continues its tradition of pioneering work in higher education.

“Bastyr University provides a stellar education for students seeing degrees in the natural health sciences,” says StraighterLine Founder and CEO Burck Smith. “Through this partnership, Bastyr students will have more options for earning the credits they need for a Bastyr degree—while saving time as well as money.”

For those who qualify, Bastyr will also offer a tuition discount for new students starting at Bastyr who successfully transfer StraighterLine courses.

“A college education should be accessible and affordable,” said Bastyr University President Charles “Mac” Powell, PhD. “Our university's partnership with StraighterLine will help put a Bastyr degree within the reach of more men and women who want to expand their ability to make a difference in the world."

About Bastyr University

Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering graduate and undergraduate degrees, with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, the University has a primary campus in Kenmore, Washington, and a second campus in San Diego, California.

Since its inception in 1978, Bastyr University has been a pioneer in science-based natural medicine. Founders Les Griffith, ND; William A. Mitchell, Jr., ND; and Joseph E. Pizzorno, Jr., ND; along with Sheila Quinn, named the school after their beloved teacher and noted Seattle naturopathic physician Dr. John Bastyr. With just $200 in startup costs during their humble beginnings, the founders created a vision for an accredited natural health school that now is recognized as the leading natural health arts and sciences university.

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine is an innovative higher education model that provides high quality online general education courses that colleges recognize for credit. StraighterLine’s low-cost online courses are offered to students for a $99-a-month subscription.

StraighterLine is among a select few online course providers to be invited to participate in the Department of Education’s EQUIP (Educational Quality through Innovation Partnerships) Program, which allows students to access federal financial aid for the chosen programs.

StraighterLine has developed a network of over 100 regionally accredited adult-serving colleges and universities that guarantee acceptance of StraighterLine courses. Having been evaluated and recommended by the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT), StraighterLine courses will also be considered by more than 2,000 other colleges and universities for transfer to their degree programs upon request. StraighterLine currently serves 20,000 individual students a year. Visit http://www.straighterline.com for more information.