Linux Academy Launches Open, No-Cost Edition of its User Community

The foremost online Linux and cloud training platform and community. We want to reduce the barrier to learning and be a one-stop solution for everything a person might need to train on open source and cloud technologies.

Linux Academy, the foremost online Linux and cloud training platform and community, today announced that its Community Edition is now available to anyone who signs up and at no-cost. Previously, Linux Academy’s community was available to members only.

“Linux Academy is dedicated to helping change the lives of others through education and training,” said Anthony James, CEO, Linux Academy. “We decided to make our community open to everyone because we want to reduce the barrier to learning and be a one-stop solution for everything a person might need to train on open source and cloud technologies.”

Users who sign up for the new free Community Edition of Linux Academy will be able to contribute to a vibrant and growing community of some of the world’s leading Linux and cloud experts. They will also have the ability to:



Access select Linux Academy courses, such as Serverless Concepts, Puppet Quick Start, DevOps Essentials, OpenStack Essentials, Docker Quick Start, Git Quick Start, and Live Labs;

Access in-depth How To Guides on a wide range of topics;

Access user study groups;

Create a robust user profile including display of completed certifications;

View other student created note card decks or create your own to help foster learning.

Linux Academy’s core value is to train IT professionals of all skill levels and provide advanced learning tools for student success. Linux Academy users learn at their own pace in real-world training environments with the help of subject matter experts who guide them through more than 2,500 videos and hundreds of hours of course material.

Courses are developed to go beyond simply preparing students for certifications. They’re designed to prepare students to advance in Linux and cloud careers. Course instructors and content curators are continuously creating lessons based on industry trends, new releases, and community demand. Linux Academy Pro Subscribers get unlimited access to all current and future courses, as well as Linux Academy labs and hands-on learning tools. Nearly 85,000 aspiring and expert engineers have developed new skills with Linux Academy training courses.

Enroll in the new Community Edition.

About Linux Academy

Linux Academy redefines continuing education for today’s IT business professional. Through self-paced courses, hands-on server labs, personal access to expert instructors and an ever-growing learning library, Linux Academy caters to beginners and experts alike. Courses are geared toward both certification training and skills development in Linux, AWS, OpenStack, DevOps, Azure and Big Data, offering content that digs deeper to answer nuanced challenges of the latest emerging technologies. Linux Academy provides more value per dollar than any other IT training program. To explore all our features, content, and enterprise group rates, visit: http://www.linuxacademy.com.