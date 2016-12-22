TSI Healthcare This partnership reinforces our continued commitment to helping rheumatology practices like The Center for Rheumatology expand their service offerings by providing them with the best tools and the best service in the industry.

The Center for Rheumatology, LLP in Albany, New York has partnered with TSI Healthcare, a national leader in the sales and support of customized NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Record solutions. TSI Healthcare will be the sole provider and support center for The Center for Rheumatology’s Practice Management (PM) software, rheumatology specific Electronic Health Record (EHR) software, and Cloud ASP Hosting services.

With more than 28 years in practice, The Center for Rheumatology is the second largest rheumatology practice in the country. As the practice’s patient and provider network grew, it realized its current EHR system could not adequately meet basic workflow, federal policy, and service demands. In need of a system that would help the practice achieve its goals, The Center for Rheumatology began searching for a comprehensive vendor that would propel it to the next level of patient care.

TSI Healthcare’s rheumatology specific EHR content, Stevie Award winning customer service, and 1-on-1 guided federal policy assistance were the perfect fit. The Center for Rheumatology will incorporate

TSI Healthcare’s 500+ rheumatology specific enhancements into their practice workflow. These enhancements include a rheumatology specific ScoreCard™, outcomes tracking comparing disease activity scores against daily treatments, and a joint exam featuring color-coded homunculus diagrams. As The Center for Rheumatology prepares for MACRA in 2017, it will rely on TSI Healthcare’s Government Affairs team to help it achieve new levels of success through services such as Quality Program Services, set to launch in full in January 2017.

“We were seeking new ways to survive the ever-evolving healthcare landscape and continue growing our practice. We needed an integrated PM and EHR system and support team that provided both rheumatology specific content and federal policy guidance,” said Marc Miranda, The Center for Rheumatology’s business manager. “We are confident that TSI Healthcare will exceed our EHR needs; in fact, during our search process TSI Healthcare was the only company to receive 100% positive feedback from their clients.”

“With nearly 20 years in healthcare IT, we remain dedicated to partnering with rheumatologists across the nation to further their goal of remaining independent,” says David M. Dickson, Jr., TSI Healthcare’s founder, president, and CEO. “This partnership reinforces our continued commitment to helping rheumatology practices like The Center for Rheumatology expand their service offerings by providing them with the best tools and the best service in the industry.”

About TSI Healthcare

TSI Healthcare, founded in 1997, is a national leader in the sales and support of customized NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Record solutions. TSI Healthcare’s solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of rheumatology practices through rheumatology specific EHR content, top ranked service, and award winning software. In addition to core products powered by NextGen®, TSI Healthcare also offers Patient Portal, Population Health Management, Revenue Cycle Management, Cloud ASP Hosting and more. TSI Healthcare’s support and service teams include NextGen Certified Professionals, clinicians, and former practice administrators and physicians. TSI Healthcare has approximately 150 employees and services more than 2,000 providers nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.tsihealthcare.com/rheumatology or call 800-354-4205.

About The Center For Rheumatology, LLP

The Center for Rheumatology, LLP is the largest rheumatology practice in Upstate New York and employs the second largest number of rheumatologists in the nation for the diagnosis and care of individuals with arthritis, osteoporosis, autoimmune and musculoskeletal disease, and for investigation of new treatments for these disorders. As the major regional center in this rapidly evolving field, The Center For Rheumatology strives to be a center of excellence in the diagnosis and care of individuals with rheumatic diseases, in the development of new treatments, and a resource for the education of our patients, the medical community, and the public at large.