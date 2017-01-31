CICB Sponsors Lift & Move USA Careers Event in Tampa, FL

Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau The event is an industry initiative to promote job opportunities in the crane & rigging industries, targeted at high school/college students along with military veterans.

Following the success of previous Lift & Move USA career events across the United States, a Lift & Move USA career event will be held in Tampa, FL on February 14, 2017. The conference is an industry initiative to promote job opportunities in the crane and rigging industries, targeted at high school and college students along with military veterans.

Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) is pleased to be one of the sponsors of this event, hosted by the ALL Crane Rental of Florida and jointly organized by the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) and industry publisher KHL Group, owners of American Cranes & Transport magazine.

During past events, more than 650 high school/college students and military veterans learned how training and certification can provide a viable career path as an alternative to four-year collegiate degrees.

“There is a skills gap in the USA and the shortage of young people trained in a craft or trade is particularly evident in the crane and rigging sectors,” said Billy Cook, CICB’s Director of Sales and Marketing, “with the critical shortage of skilled labor in the industry, we are pleased and proud to be part of such a worthwhile initiative.”

The conference, which is organized in cooperation with SkillsUSA, will provide attendees with first-hand information on job requirements and opportunities, training and certification, earning potential, equipment displays/demonstrations, alongside personal testimonies from young people already working in the sector.

About CICB:

Headquartered in Orlando, FL since 1969 with a second training facility in Houston, TX, Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) provides customized training for every type of lifting equipment and inspection services worldwide. CICB’s professionally trained instructors and subject matter experts are not only NCCCO Accredited Practical Examiners, but are NCCCO Certified as Mobile, Overhead & Articulating Crane Operators, Riggers, Signalpersons, Lift Directors and Crane Inspectors. CICB’s instructors have been awarded the prestigious Top Trainer Award in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009.