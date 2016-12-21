nexVortex has been announced as one of the Top 10 Unified Communications solution providers of 2016 by Enterprise Networking Magazine.

A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders including board members of Enterprise Networking Magazine has decided and included nexVortex in the list of “Top 10 Unified Communications Solution Providers 2016.”

nexVortex is a leader in Cloud Communication Services for businesses, specializing in SIP Trunking, multi-site applications, hosted voice, hosted contact center, and customized solutions. In business for over 10 years nexVortex prides itself on being an Uncommon Company founded on a culture of Uncommon Service, Know-How, and Commitment.

“It’s a great honor to announce nexVortex as one among the 10 companies that are showcased in the Unified Communications Special Edition,” said Lena Headey, Editor-in-Chief of Enterprise Networking Magazine.

“nexVortex is proud to have been named as one of the top 10 companies in Unified Communications,” said Wes Rogers, founder and COO. “To be recognized as a leader in the market by Enterprise Networking Magazine is a strong testament to the strength of our team and to the services we deliver.”

About nexVortex

nexVortex has established itself in the marketplace based on three overarching tenets: Uncommon Service, Uncommon Know-How, and Uncommon Commitment. These principles drive nexVortex's mission to provide its customers with the IP knowledge, services, and capabilities they need to improve their business communications. Visit http://www.nexvortex.com, follow us on social media, and learn how we can help you meet your business needs.

Enterprise Networking —is a technology magazine that insights about the latest enterprise networking solutions in the industry. The magazine acts as an excellent platform for the high level executives, business leaders and professionals to share their opinions and challenges faced in the industry. For more info, visit: http://www.enterprisenetworkingmag.com

Media Contact:

Chuck Harris

(571) 267-5774

charris(at)nexVortex.com