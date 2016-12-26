DreamFu Ventures Intends to Acquire World Cup of Sales Corp.

Protect Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTC: PRTT), a Nevada Corporation, Protect Pharmaceutical intends to acquire Miami Based World Cup of Sales Corporation.

World Cup of Sales Corp (WCOS), a first of a kind online cash prize sales tournament platform has agreed to terms of acquisition by DreamFu Ventures. WCOS’s capability to provide product market fit, instant brand awareness and generate real sales with its online gamified sales platform will help accelerate the DreamFu ecosystem. No assurances can be provided as to when or if the Definitive Agreement will be completed and executed by the parties.

Una Taylor, PRTT’s President shared, “This acquisition will allow us to deliver more value and increase success rates for the members of our ecosystem. The WCOS leadership team and product capability are world class.”

“We’re very excited,” states Sean Young, World Cup of Sales CEO/Co-founder “WCOS provides spectacular capability to the DreamFu ecosystem. The ability for our leadership teams and investors to all be apart of the DreamFu mission, and future, is awesome. We can’t wait to ring in the new-year and get to work on an amazing 2017”

About DreamFu: DreamFu Ventures LLC intends to create an entire ecosystem whose mission is to transform the startup entrepreneurial landscape to be inclusive, diversified and successful! We intend to create a gamified, online platform that encompasses the entire startup journey, allowing us to work with entrepreneurs at any stage - from ideation and getting started to funding successful exits. DreamFu Ventures LLC is currently operated by related parties, specifically Una Taylor. We intend to create a network of mentors and angels investors to help shape ideas, grow entrepreneurs, and invest in startup companies from the ground up. DreamFu Ventures is a dream trainer, builder and investor – a start to end ecosystem available to all startup entrepreneurs.

About World Cup of Sales: World Cup of Sales is a platform that accelerates sales, amplifies product launches and provides real-time feedback. With WCOS, companies can launch new products to market, get instant product feedback on demographics and market fit, and live data on how products are generating real revenue. Jump-Start Your Market with World Cup of Sales. See more at http://www.play.worldcupofsales.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.