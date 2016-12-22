Office 365 represents a way to move your business off of bare metal servers in a closet in order to support a geographically dispersed and mobile workforce.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new video training course, Microsoft Office 365: Identities and Requirements 70-346.

This intermediate-level, 19-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Ben Finkel delves into the various topics covered on the Microsoft 70-346 exam including provisioning, implementing, and managing the products and features of Office 365. The purpose the course is to prepare learners to deploy and maintain Microsoft Office 365 in their own environment and pass the 70-346 exam as they work toward Microsoft certification.

"Office 365 represents a way to move your business off of bare metal servers in a closet in order to support a geographically dispersed and mobile workforce," Finkel said. "This course walks through a hands-on lab for connecting and managing Active Directory side-by-side with an Office 365 deployment, giving learners a real-world application they can immediate use."

Microsoft Office 365: Identities and Requirements 70-346 is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semiannually, or yearly. Sign up today!

About CBT Nuggets: CBT Nuggets provides on-demand IT training for individuals and teams that is available 24/7, from any device.