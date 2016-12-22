It’s a great honor to announce IBCnet as one of the Top 10 eCommerce Solution Providers 2016,” said Katie William, Managing Editor of Retail CIO Outlook. IBCnet offers a proprietary process for planning, creating, and executing complete solutions to build successful online businesses.

“On behalf of our team, I wish to thank you for the honor,” responded Michael M. Vaknin, President and CEO of IBCnet. “There are very few companies that have been doing this for over two decades. Our longevity and success is attributed to business oriented approach that keeps our clients coming back. This acknowledgement recognizes our hard working, task oriented and passionate team which is genuinely vested in our clients’ business goals with uncompromising commitment to delivering industry-leading technology solutions. This has kept us going and will continue to in the future.”

About IBCnet

Web development company from Los Angeles IBCnet specializes in delivering e-biz strategy solutions with emphasis on creative design, functionality, and return on investment. Established 1994, IBCnet seasoned team acquired experience with every major milestone technology since its inception. IBCnet has a successful proven track record of delivering customized ecommerce solutions for web and mobile that turn into a successful real-world working online business. For more information visit http://www.ibcnet.com/

About Retail CIO Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, Retail CIO Outlook is a technology magazine, that provides information about new enterprise solutions that define technology and help business leaders to achieve business goals. A panel of experts and board members of Retail CIO Outlook magazine finalized the “Top 10 eCommerce Solution Providers 2016” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants in the Retail industry. For more information visit: http://www.retailciooutlook.com