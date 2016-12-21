This recognition is only possible thanks to our great customers and the amazing Bellefield team, which continue to drive us to innovate and grow

Bellefield Systems, LLC, the leader in mobile and anywhere time entry solutions for firms of all sizes, announced today that its flagship product, iTimeKeep, was recognized in the 2016 ILTA Technology Survey as the “#1 most adopted mobile time entry solution among attorneys.” This is the fourth consecutive year that iTimeKeep has achieved this recognition.

The annual technology survey, published by ILTA (International Legal Technology Association) reflects the input of 440 law firms representing more than 82,000 attorneys and 168,000 total users.

This year’s survey indicated that mobile time entry continues to increase in popularity in today’s law firms. With almost 40% of all new growth going to iTimeKeep, it is clear that law firms love iTimeKeep's unique approach to time entry, best-in-class data security and protection, and lightning-fast implementation. iTimeKeep is now the choice for 1 out of every 5 law firms.

“At Bellefield we are passionate about creating better timekeeping for all firms worldwide. We are humbled and honored that Bellefield’s iTimeKeep has been recognized by the ILTA community as the most adopted mobile time entry solution in legal for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition is only possible thanks to our great customers and the amazing Bellefield team, which continue to drive us to innovate and grow” said Gabriela Isturiz, Bellefield President and Co-Founder. “We look forward to 2017, which will include the release of new products and updates that will once again disrupt the market by bringing innovation to timekeeping in the legal and professional services industries.

Bellefield remains committed to providing today’s law firms with tomorrow’s solutions, now and in the future.