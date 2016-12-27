Customer Engagement drives Financial Performance. This award is a result of Access Group’s dedication to measuring and improving their Customer Engagement.

The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to confer the distinction of Customer Excellence upon Access Group and welcomes this organization to the NBRI Circle of Excellence.

“Customer Engagement drives Financial Performance,” said Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Organizational Psychologist at NBRI. “This award is a result of Access Group’s dedication to measuring and improving their Customer Engagement.”

The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that place a high value on customer engagement. These organizations demonstrate their dedication by conducting best in class survey research with NBRI and taking action based upon the results. NBRI commends the leadership of these organizations for their commitment to the Continuous Improvement Process and recognizes their achievements with the Circle of Excellence Award.

To qualify for this honor, the organization must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th benchmarking percentile when measured against their industry, or the organization must improve 5 or more benchmarking percentiles in total company score over the previous research study.

NBRI conducts Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI’s research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI’s mission is to help their Clients set new standards of excellence in their industries, and their product offerings, such as Root Cause Analysis, ensures their clients will focus on the most impactful issues.

Founded in 1983, Access Group is a nonprofit membership organization comprised of nearly 200 nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved law schools. From providing financial education resources and services for students and schools, to supporting research programs and data collection, to driving policy advocacy, we work to promote broad access, affordability and the value of legal education specifically, and graduate and professional education more broadly.

National Business Research Institute, Inc.

2701 Dallas Parkway; Suite 650

Plano, TX 75093

972-612-5070

1-800-756-6168

https://www.nbrii.com

Access Group, Inc.

10 North High Street

Suite 400

West Chester, PA 19380

484-653-3300

https://www.accessgroup.org