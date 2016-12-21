Drumroll_logo “We wanted to create an experience that allows users of all ages to interact with Santa in real time in a unique, fun and innovative way,” said Stephen Boidock, Director of Marketing at Drumroll.

Austin-based engagement agency Drumroll has created a custom, interactive live video feed making Santa accessible to everyone this year. Santa can be seen 24/7 reading the newspaper, playing with a VR headset, hula-hooping, and taking selfies.

But jolly ol’ Santa is never too busy for a cookie! Viewers can interrupt his good time by sending him a sugary treat to give him extra energy for his Christmas Eve sleigh ride. Once a viewer personalizes and submits a card with their name, they’ll see a cookie and milk appear in the video feed in real time.

Santa will enjoy his snack and go back to lounging in his chair, dancing around the room, and being his eccentric self – just as Santa does. Viewers can also share a clip of their cookie being delivered to Santa.

The never-ending feed is meant to be a festive way to come together and celebrate the holidays with Drumroll. “We wanted to create an experience that allows users of all ages to interact with Santa in real time in a unique, fun and innovative way,” said Stephen Boidock, Director of Marketing at Drumroll.

You can find the video feed at: http://santafeed.com/. For the best experience, view the video feed on a desktop.

Drumroll:

Drumroll is an engagement agency based in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2007 by creative and video game industry veterans Kirk Drummond and Chris Mollo, the agency brings a fresh approach to brands seeking differentiation and affinity. Drumroll creates exceptional results by making the most out of each and every customer touch point across the entire customer journey, turning often overlooked moments into meaningful engagements that work collectively to build BRAND LOVE. The agency offers a powerful mix of brand enablement, brand experience and brand extension services including overall strategy and planning (including omnichannel strategies), insightful customer journey architecture, innovative brand experiences and content, a full complement of digital and traditional marketing services, social media engagement, technology development and engagement analytics for a wide range of clients including Microsoft, Capital One, Concur, Sony Computer Entertainment of America, Macerich and others. For more information visit drumroll.com or stop by their Austin headquarters for a breakfast taco.

