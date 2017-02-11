Hotel Figueroa Photo credit Hotels.com Clark is proud to have had the opportunity to work on such an important and historical project. His company was chosen to participate in the renovation as they offer the highest quality Spanish Colonial Terracotta Tile in the area.

Matt Clark Tile & Stone has just announced the completion of their renovation on the historical Figueroa Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The Figueroa Hotel has been a staple of the heart of downtown Los Angeles since opening its doors in 1926. Recently, the hotel closed for an extensive renovation which included a Spanish Colonial re-design touted as providing guests with “an overwhelming sense of comfort and home.”

Clark is proud to have had the opportunity to work on such an important and historical project. His company was chosen to participate in the renovation as they offer the highest quality Spanish Colonial Terracotta Tile in the area and have been expertly using this specialty tile for many years.

About Matt Clark Tile and Stone

Matthias Clark, owner of Matt Clark Tile & Stone, began working with tile in 1977 in Malibu, CA. In 2002, Clark opened his own tile showroom which has been a hub for builders and residents throughout California who are searching for the highest quality tile and stone products, including offering residents of Bakersfield Spanish Colonial Terracotta Tile. As a fifth generation tile worker he prides himself on providing durable tile and stone to his local community.

Clark has worked side-by-side with the industry’s most respected tile and stone artisans over the past 30 years, including architects, artists, craftsmen and clients on both the Eastern and Western coasts of the US. His many years of working with the best tile and stone products have lead him to become a master in his art form. Matt Clark Tile & Stone has become the craftsman's source for tile, stone, quartz and related materials for use throughout the home or office.

Bakersfield Spanish Colonial Terracotta Tile

Spanish Colonial Terracotta Tile has been a favorite choice for Bakersfield contractors and homeowners for decades because of its immense durability, style and design. Unlike terra cotta tile from other areas of the world, tile that comes from Spain is the highest quality and has proven to stand the test of time. This type of terra cotta tile is produced by the best handmade tile factory in Spain and fired in tunnel kilns with centuries old traditional techniques. Their stunning selection of terra cotta products are pre-sealed and finished in hundreds of patterns, combinations, shapes and colors provides outstanding durability and the lowest absorbency of any other terra cotta floor tile.

Spanish Colonial Terracotta Tile is scratch and water resistant making it ideal for all areas of the home, including bathroom, kitchen, patio, swimming pool area, countertops, backsplashes and fireplaces. The timeless beauty and style are unmatched by any other variety of tile available. Matt Clark Tile and Stone is the exclusive dealer of Bakersfield Spanish Colonial Terracotta Tile in the area.

Matt Clark Tile & Stone

181 Tank Farm Rd #140

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Phone: (805) 543-7600