Personal Injury Attorney Recognized in Annual Super Lawyers Rankings

Columbus personal injury attorney Mark Lewis of Kitrick, Lewis & Harris Co., L.P.A. was selected for both the Top 50 Columbus Super Lawyers List and the Top 100 Ohio Super Lawyers List for 2017. This is Lewis’ eighth consecutive year recognized by Super Lawyers for his outstanding work as a personal injury attorney.

Every year Super Lawyers, a Thomas Reuters program, publishes lists of attorneys who have achieved a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement from more than 70 practice areas.

The rigorous selection process starts with nominations by peers or identification by Super Lawyers’ independent research team. Nominees are then evaluated on 12 indicators of achievement and recognition including experience, honors/awards and pro bono work/community service. Only the top five percent of nominees are eventually named as Super Lawyers.

“It’s always gratifying to be recognized by my peers for the work I do daily,” Lewis said. “My goal each day is to provide our clients with the best possible representation. Being honored for doing that is particularly meaningful.”

Lewis has earned a reputation for successfully tackling complex personal injury cases, consumer class actions and small business litigation. He has earned significant recognition, both locally and nationally, for his contributions to the legal community and his pro bono work. Lewis recently completed his tenure as the president of the Central Ohio Association for Justice after serving on the board for ten years. He also serves as an adjunct law professor at Capital University Law School.

About Kitrick, Lewis & Harris Co., L.P.A.

Mark Kitrick founded Kitrick, Lewis & Harris, L.P.A. in 1986 after working as the senior litigator with a larger injury firm for 5 years. His mission was simple-help those who have been injured or killed through someone else’s negligence or misconduct. In 1997, Mark Lewis joined the firm, followed by Sean Harris in 2005.

Our firm is focused solely on cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death claims, bad products, malpractice cases, and consumer class actions. We understand how overwhelming it can be to suffer a serious injury or tragic death and then navigate a confusing legal system. We are at your side from the start, working hard to ensure that you receive close personal attention. We call it compassionate counsel. Add to that our decades of hard work, expertise and insight and the attorneys of Kitrick, Lewis & Harris consistently deliver the remarkable results you deserve.