BullGuard (http://www.bullguard.com), the number one rated, multi-award winning, consumer security company that recently acquired smart home security pioneer, Dojo Labs, will unveil and showcase Dojo by BullGuard at CES 2017, the world’s gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies.

Recently honored with the prestigious Good Design award in the safety and security category, Dojo by BullGuard is the only integrated smart home security solution that seamlessly protects the privacy and security of a consumer’s data, devices, home and family by monitoring the home network 24/7 against cyber threats. Dojo discovers devices connected to the home network, secures them, and continuously analyzes their network activity for any suspicious behavior. The Dojo by BullGuard smart home security solution includes:



Dojo (hardware): a sleekly designed ‘pebble’ that is easy to set up and free to move about the home while its dock remains tucked away with the router. Rings of light on the Dojo pebble illuminate red, yellow or green when activity is detected on the user’s network.

Dojo smartphone app: allows users to interact with the Dojo pebble via a simple, intuitive messaging interface that prompts them to allow or block network activity and informs them of potential cyber threats.

Dojo Intelligence: cyber security engine powered by highly sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology. Its cloud-based platform continuously analyzes device and service patterns to protect a consumer’s privacy even better over time. The more it familiarizes itself with a home’s smart devices, the smarter it becomes in detecting, defending and mitigating against cyber threats and privacy breaches.

Smart home devices are notoriously insecure, and it is relatively easy to exploit the vulnerabilities of millions of them – from smart alarms, thermostats, baby monitors, lighting, locks and more. BullGuard will offer CES attendees a live demo of Dojo by BullGuard in a meeting room with the most popular smart home devices connected to one Wi-Fi network simulating a smart home environment. The demo will show how multiple connected devices are discovered, protected and managed by the Dojo application, and will also include a scenario where the infamous Mirai botnet is detected and mitigated by the Dojo intelligent system.

According to analysts at Gartner, the number of connected devices is forecast to reach more than 21 billion by 2020. Research firm Statista also projects the household penetration of connected smart home devices is expected to hit 60.7 percent in 2021, up from 24.9 percent in 2016.

“Most people don’t consider a security solution until after their information has been hacked and their privacy violated. The smart home market is growing at an exponential pace, and we’ve recently seen major privacy breaches caused by compromised devices, including the largest ever Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks launched from an IoT botnet,” said Yossi Atias, General Manager, IoT Security of BullGuard. “Dojo by BullGuard makes it easy to safeguard and protect your privacy and your family by constantly and seamlessly monitoring and protecting all smart home devices against security breaches.”

Dojo by BullGuard will begin shipping in April 2017 and will retail for $199 USD, including 12-months of service. To pre-order Dojo by BullGuard or for more details on Dojo’s capabilities, please visit https://www.dojo-labs.com/.

About BullGuard

BullGuard is a multi-award winning, smart home security company. A pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) security sector, Dojo by BullGuard is an intelligent defense system and service that provides the highest levels of protection to consumers across all of their connected devices and smart homes. The BullGuard product portfolio also extends to PCs, Macs, tablets and smartphone protection, and includes award-winning internet security, comprehensive mobile security, 24/7 identity protection, and social media protection for both home and small business users. BullGuard released the world’s first IoT vulnerability scanner and leads the consumer-cyber security industry in providing continuous innovation. Follow us on Twitter @BullGuard and @Dojo_Labs, like us on Facebook at BullGuard and Dojo, or learn more at http://www.bullguard.com.

