Finally Real Estate Photography & Video, a production company specializing in architectural photography and video work, is proud to announce their launch of lifestyle property tour video services. The lifestyle property videos are a new addition to the line of services Finally RE already offers in the real estate photography and videography market.

According to Jarett Horton (co-owner of Finally Real Estate), this move into higher production videos was driven by requests from real estate agents who wanted to make their high-end listings stand out from a crowded and recovering real estate market. “The luxury real estate agents we work with love videos because it is a great selling point to attract new listings,” adds Mr. Horton, “But they wanted to keep adding to the videos to make them even more interactive. That's when actors, fancy cars, and even boats made it into our property videos. It's about depicting the lifestyle a property inspires in order to attract the right type of buyers."

The marriage of video and real estate is a no-brainer. It is a step up from photography as the viewer is taken on a journey through the property with music, narration, and now actors portraying the type of lifestyle the property can provide. This brings a level of familiarity to locals who are able to visit before they step foot in the house or give a sense of the house to those who are too far away for a walk through.

A high end video production is part of the allure to bring interest to the property. With online video distribution on sits like YouTube being easily accessible, more and more agents are taking advantage of this tool. As the real estate market has picked up steam in the last couple of years, companies like Finally RE have manage to expand in this niche market of of video production.

What makes Finally RE different than most photography or video companies is that they offer both photography and video services along with aerial photography/video. Most companies in this field specialize in either photography or video.

“I am very passionate about photography as I have a background in graphic design and my partner comes from a video production background,” Mr. Horton added. “It was a natural fit for us.”

Real Estate Agents interested in learning more about Finally Real Estate Photography and Video can visit https://finallyre.com.