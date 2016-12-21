eMeals and Instacart Combine Solutions to Create the Ultimate Meal Kit Alternative It’s estimated that the meal kit market will grow to a $10 billion industry over the next five years.

eMeals, America’s leader in online meal planning, today announced a partnership with Instacart, the nation’s largest grocery delivery service. Over the last 14 years, eMeals has curated millions of meals for families across the country. The combined solution removes the hassle of going to the grocery store and instead allows ingredients from eMeals recipes to be handpicked by a personal shopper at trusted local stores, then delivered to a subscriber’s front door.

“We are proud to partner with Instacart to bring delivery to our subscribers. Instacart’s services complement eMeals’ strategic focus on solving the dinner dilemma,” said Forrest Collier, CEO of eMeals. “It’s estimated that the meal kit market will grow to a $10 billion industry over the next five years. Our integration with Instacart puts eMeals squarely on the forefront of that growth, enabling us to strengthen our offerings and increase customer value by saving them even more time and money and further simplifying their lives.”

Unlike conventional meal kit options, the eMeals-Instacart partnership creates a complete solution that fits naturally into people’s lifestyles and enables them to make healthy dinners at half the cost per serving for the average family. Cooking with eMeals and Instacart also provides more recipe variety, allows users to receive groceries from a local store and reduces unwanted packaging waste.

How It Works:

The process is simple.



Choose meals. Users select a meal plan that best meets their lifestyle goals and receive seven new recipes, including main dishes and sides, each week. Subscribers can use recipes from the current week, from their favorites, or can even switch to any other food style.

Simplify shopping. Once meals are selected, the eMeals app automatically creates a “shoppable” grocery list with one click. Customers can shop the list themselves or they can have the list delivered by Instacart everywhere they operate.

Optional Delivery. If desired, the list is passed to the Instacart website where users choose the specific ingredients, schedule a convenient delivery time from a local store, then check out. An Instacart Personal Shopper will shop the list, communicate any adjustments and deliver the order within the designated timeframe.

Cook and enjoy. Once groceries are delivered, customers are equipped to easily cook healthy meals the whole family will love.

Pricing and Getting Started:

eMeals is available nationwide for as low as $5 per month for a 12-month subscription or $10 per month for a 3-month subscription. eMeals users can optionally have their groceries delivered by Instacart in each of the 20 states that it currently services. Customers pay separately for the cost of ingredients and the optional Instacart delivery fee. As Instacart continues to expand its delivery services, these new markets will have immediate access to the eMeals integration.

For more information about eMeals and to start using the Instacart integration, visit https://emeals.com/lp/grocery-delivery-instacart/.

About eMeals:

eMeals is America’s leading online meal planning solution, and the way smart families do dinner. eMeals simplifies the process of getting healthy and delicious meals on the table by providing simple-to-follow recipes and a one-click shopping list each week. eMeals publishes more than 15 unique meal plan food styles such as Quick & Healthy, Paleo, Clean Eating, Low Calorie and Classic Meals, truly providing something for everyone. Subscribers can choose to personally shop their grocery lists or utilize the integrated grocery-delivery option through Instacart. With tens of thousands of curated recipes, eMeals has inspired millions of delicious, home-cooked meals for more than a decade nationwide. For more information and to see all the food style plans, visit http://www.emeals.com.