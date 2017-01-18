Derick Brock deemed “Professor Mad” put on two STEM assemblies focused on “Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math” principles.

After the first taste of giving back to a community school (read about that here) Rob Stone, the CEO of Marketing 2 Point 0, Inc., couldn’t wait to get back out there and recognize some more great teachers! This time Rob’s adventures with Mad Science STEM assemblies took him to Charles Haskell Elementary school where his two eldest children attend.

In late 2016, Derick Brock deemed “Professor Mad” put on two STEM assemblies focused on “Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math” principles. Professor Mad used thrilling science experiments and verbiage that the children could easily grasp. As with the previous STEM assemblies, the idea behind every experiment was to encourage children to dream big, see science as a fun adventure, and even be intrigued enough to want to pursue STEM related careers in their future.

Professor Mad stuck to the routine calling up children from each grade level to participate on stage with several science experiments. When he got to the end of the first assembly he called up Mr. Stone's daughter to the stage to participate in the final experiment.

When the experiment came to an end he announced the twist in the plan which was that Marketing 2 Point 0, Inc. had organized this whole shindig to reward the children with an educational assembly, but also to recognize a 1st grade teacher, Kendra Bigelow, for her hard work with a $50 gift card to Amazon and Certificate Of Appreciation. She wasn’t actually able to be present; therefore the school’s principal accepted the reward on Bigelow’s behalf.

The second assembly followed the same pattern except Professor Mad called up Mr. Stone’s son to participate in the last experiment.

Directly following the experiment, Andrea Wilhelm (4th grade teacher), was called up to receive her $50 gift to Amazon and a Certificate Of Appreciation from Rob Stone on behalf of Marketing 2 Point 0, Inc.

Finally, to give everyone the opportunity to practice their very own science experiments, as a parting gift, Mr. Stone gave the school a big book of science experiments to keep in the school library!

