MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, is pleased to announce that Waypoint has joined the MRI Partner Connect program. As a financial benchmarking and expense management platform for the commercial real estate industry, Waypoint enables its clients to see and improve property performance against the market.

“We’re excited to add Waypoint to our Partner Connect program,” said John Ensign, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at MRI Software. “The financial benchmarking capabilities offered by Waypoint will enable our commercial real estate clients to reduce operating costs and gain competitive advantage through actionable analytics.”

Through MRI’s partnership with Waypoint, MRI clients can gain a better understanding of how their real estate assets are performing financially in comparison to the local market index. With Waypoint, real estate professionals can identify expense outliers, validate the financials of potential acquisitions, and provide higher quality performance reporting.

“Waypoint is excited to partner with MRI Software to bring innovative solutions to the real estate industry,” said Diane Vrkic, CEO of Waypoint. “Waypoint is dedicated to empowering real estate professionals with trusted market intelligence and expense management tools that increase productivity and unlock asset value.”

The Waypoint platform services over 1.75 billion square feet across 275 U.S. markets. By providing unprecedented visibility into the financial performance of real estate, Waypoint empowers clients to make more strategic, data-driven decisions.

About Waypoint

Founded in 2009, Waypoint is a leading performance analytics and asset management platform for the commercial real estate industry. The company’s mission is to improve the way decision makers access and use information to drive asset value by decreasing expenses and improving operational excellence across our clients’ portfolios. For more information, please visit http://www.waypointbuilding.com.

About MRI Software

MRI Software LLC is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the global real estate industry. MRI delivers a comprehensive and truly configurable solution, from property-level management and accounting to the most complex, long-range financial modeling and analytics for both the commercial and multifamily real estate markets. As a leading provider of real estate enterprise software applications and hosted solutions, MRI leverages over 45 years of business experience to develop long-term successful relationships with its clients. Founded in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A., the company has offices in Atlanta, Toronto, London, Sydney, Singapore, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit http://www.mrisoftware.com.

