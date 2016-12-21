Jump Technologies® Reaches 200 Percent Growth in 2016

John Freund, CEO, Jump Technologies, Inc. "For years, hospital supply chain leaders have recognized the opportunity to reduce costs through greater automation of business processes – today, JumpTech is proud to be the technology partner of so many innovative healthcare organizations."

Jump Technologies, Inc., an innovative software company with solutions that improve supply management in hospitals, today announced 200 percent growth from 2015 to 2016, both in hospital and health system customers and revenue. Additionally, the company delivered new functionality to existing InnerTrack and JumpStock solutions, and launched a new software service for inventory forecasting in the Operating Room (OR). As health systems seek new ways to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, JumpTech has continued to expand its portfolio of cloud-based mobile solutions that reduce labor, reduce costs, and enable more automated and accurate supply management.

Specifically, the company reported growth in:



Health System Customers – Healthcare organizations using JumpTech solutions have increased by 200 percent in the past year, signifying strong market acceptance of cloud-based solutions that deliver cost-effective enhancements to the functionality of legacy ERP systems.

Staff – The size of the JumpTech organization has nearly doubled over the past year, with specific focus on operations and development teams.

Revenue – JumpTech solutions are subscription-based; revenue goals are established and reported based on Annual Recurring Revenue. From 2015 to 2016, the company achieved 200 percent growth in ARR.

Alliances and Partnerships - JumpTech announced key partnerships in 2016, including athenahealth, Champion Medical Technologies and BIG Inventory, each helping to extend the reach of JumpTech solutions into the healthcare marketplace.

Solution Development – A new solution and functionality enhancements were released in 2016, including:

JumpStock™ OR Module – To build visibility, predictability, automation and accuracy in the OR, JumpTech designed interfaces to connect JumpStock inventory management with a hospital’s OR scheduling and preference card systems, integrating current on-hand inventory, on-order inventory and safety stock with scheduled procedures and physician preference cards for instant supply forecasting.

InnerTrack Receiving & Package Tracking functionality – among many new features added to InnerTrack is the Freight Expense Report. With incoming freight an enormous expense for healthcare organizations, the Freight Expense Report builds visibility to incoming shipments, including the shipment method, item(s) being shipped, and internal recipients. This report helps supply chain leaders identify high cost inbound freight, recommend more cost-effective shipping strategies, and identify areas where better supply forecasting may reduce costs.

“With the current momentum we’re experiencing among healthcare systems, and our investment in our infrastructure and team in 2016, we are poised for even greater growth in 2017,” said John Freund, CEO, Jump Technologies, Inc. “New operational efficiencies and scalability of our cloud-based solutions demonstrate our partnership with hospitals, helping to overcome the high costs and challenges of legacy systems and current inventory management practices. For years, hospital supply chain leaders have recognized the opportunity to reduce costs through greater automation of business processes – today, JumpTech is proud to be the technology partner of so many innovative healthcare organizations.”

