Sixth year in a Row, SLCC Makes Best for Vets List

Salt Lake Community College was for the sixth time ranked by Military Times as a Best for Vets two-year college.

Serving approximately 1,200 veterans each semester, SLCC ranked 14 on the national publication’s Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 list, which recognizes schools for their commitment to providing a wide array of educational opportunities, support and benefits for veterans and their families. The rankings are listed in several military publications produced by Gannett Government Media, a subsidiary of Gannett Co., Inc.

“It is an honor to be included on the Best for Vets list again this year. Being able to provide support services to our veterans and family members on many additional campuses this year has been an important step forward,” said Darlene S. Head, manager of SLCC Veterans Services. “We have seen the difference it makes for our veterans, and we will continue to serve our veterans with pride.”

SLCC opened its second Veterans Center on the South City Campus in January 2016. SLCC has centers on its two largest campuses and added an employee to provide outreach to its West Valley, Jordan and Miller campuses with the goal to open an office at the Jordan Campus. The College coordinates with Veterans Services from various universities in the area to help veterans plan to transfer to four-year institutions. SLCC Veterans Services also works with residents of the VA Valor House, which provides a temporary transitional housing facility for veterans and assists them in preparing for training and education toward finding employment.

“SLCC Veterans Services was able to help me activate my benefits and enroll in classes. This was of great help, as the process can be really confusing and frustrating. I am grateful for the support,” said Army veteran Jamie Samuelson.

SLCC has ranked in the top 20 for two-year schools since making the list in 2011. More than 600 institutions of all types took part in surveys that documented an array of services, special rules, accommodations and financial incentives offered to military and veteran students and other aspects of veteran culture on campuses. The Military Times also used data compiled by the U.S. Education Department.

Salt Lake Community College is an accredited, student-focused, urban college meeting the diverse needs of the Salt Lake community. Home to more than 60,000 students each year, the College is Utah’s leading provider of workforce development programs. SLCC is also the largest supplier of transfer students to Utah’s four-year institutions and a perennial Top 10 college nationally for total associate degrees awarded. The College is the sole provider of applied technology courses in the Salt Lake area, with multiple locations, an eCampus, and nearly 1,000 continuing education sites located throughout the Salt Lake Valley. Personal attention from an excellent faculty is paramount at the College, which maintains an average class size of 20.