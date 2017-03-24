View from one of Newman-Dailey's new Destin vacation rentals at Mediterranea condominium in Miramar Beach

Located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, Destin is a popular spring break destination with its vivid turquoise waters and soft, white sand beaches. Adding to the destination’s appeal is its abundance of premier vacation rentals. Vacation rentals offer all the comforts of home, including full kitchen, multiple bedrooms and washer/dryer, among other conveniences. One of the most respected vacation rental companies along the Emerald Coast, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is introducing an expanded selection of South Walton and Destin vacation rentals available for 2017. From stylish vacation condominiums to spacious villas and luxury rental homes, Newman-Dailey’s new and recently renovated Destin vacation rentals are available for families of all sizes.

“We enjoyed everything about our stay. The convenience of a vacation rental, moving around the property and beach access was easy. We’ve been booking with Newman -Dailey for over 30 years and would recommend to anyone,” said Timbo Rodgers of Sylacauga, Alabama.

Newman-Dailey’s expanded selection of luxury beach rental homes provide a home away from home where families of all sizes can gather under one roof. Destin rental homes, such as Villa St. Tropez with its lush backyard and spiral wooden staircase that leads to three floors of bedrooms, and Estate of Tranquility beach home, featuring hand-scraped hard wood floors, a full bathroom with each of the six bedrooms, 10 foot ceilings, flat screen televisions and a large backyard with private pool, provide families a luxurious setting at the beach. Other new Newman-Dailey rental homes, including Twin Palms of Avalon, Lifestyles of the Coastal Chic, and Jewel in the Sand, can accommodate from 12 to 22 guests, depending on the home.

Condominiums and Gulf-front townhomes are also popular options for Destin vacations. Newman-Dailey has added renovated and upgraded vacation rentals at resorts along the Emerald Coast, including Adagio and Sanctuary at Redfish in Blue Mountain Beach, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort and Mediterranea in Miramar Beach and St. Maarten at Silver Shells in Destin, among others.

As an added bonus, guests who book a vacation rental with Newman-Dailey Resort Properties receive the “Be Free Bundle,” which provides guests hundreds of dollars in savings in complimentary passes for parasailing, dolphin cruises, snorkel excursions, tickets to the Track, as well as free movie rentals. The Be Free Bundle also includes special offers and discounts at area shops and restaurants. In addition, most Newman-Dailey rentals also include complimentary seasonal beach service, providing two chairs and an umbrella on the beach each full day of the vacation stay.

"Due to the many family-oriented activities, Destin is extremely popular with families of school age children," said Jeanne Dailey, owner of Newman-Dailey. “We have been welcoming families to the beach for more than 30 years and enjoy providing personal suggestions and special experiences to help families create memories that last a lifetime.”

Voted Best Vacation Rental Company by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine, Newman-Dailey features a vast array of well-appointed South Walton and Destin vacation rentals. Newman-Dailey is also offering a “Late Spring Fling” deal that includes 10% off stays of three nights of more from April 24 through May 20, 2017. Some restrictions apply. Use promo code: SPRG17. To learn more, visit http://www.DestinVacation.com or call 800-225-7652.

*The “Be Free Bundle” is available with most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals. Some restrictions apply.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally-owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 30 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives "excellent" rankings on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.