Colorado Agency Releases B2B Survey Findings

Fusion Marketing Partners (FMP) today announced the release of its 2017 State of the Industry Report: Trends in B2B Marketing and Lead-to-Revenue. The findings are based on a survey of 1,400 B2B marketing and sales leaders, FMP customer data and published research from organizations such as Forrester and Gartner.

The survey was distributed in partnership with CustomerThink, a global online community of business leaders. 72 percent of respondents held titles of vice president, director or higher.

Some highlights include:



Branding, lead generation and tracking the right key performance indicators (KPIs) topped the list of respondents’ concerns and priorities for 2017.

88 percent of companies have a better-than-average chance of evaluating their marketing and sales processes next year.

At a majority of companies, the cost to acquire customers (CaC) has gone up, while the projected spending on marketing is flat.

“What we learned from the survey and what we saw in the trenches during 2016 gave us an interesting picture of the year ahead,” said Christopher Ryan, CEO of Fusion Marketing Partners. “In our observation, companies are underinvesting relative to the potential gains of building out an effective lead-to-revenue (L2R) process.”

You can click here to download a complimentary copy of the 2017 State of the Industry Report: B2B Marketing and Lead-to-Revenue.

