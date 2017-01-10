Curt Lewis, President & CEO of LinkSource Technologies While there are many RFP tools in the marketplace, most are simply document and time deliverable repositories and do not compare to DirectRFP®.

LinkSource Technologies announced today that it has been recognized as one of the top 20 Procurement Solution Providers of 2016 by CIOReview.

“It’s a great honor to select LinkSource Technologies as one of the 20 Most Promising Procurement Solution Providers 2016,” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview.

Curt Lewis, CEO of LinkSource, says, “We saw clients struggle over the years with the traditional, yet antiquated, RFP process. We also saw the trend to reduce time and resources required to run an RFP. There had to be a better way, so we decided to build a more simplified, yet fully automated RFP tool that reduced the process down to 60 days or less. DirectRFP® is the answer to these common problems.”

DirectRFP® offers a vast database of existing questions, allowing an RFP to be built within minutes, not weeks.

LinkSource Technologies simplifies the complicated procurement processes for businesses of all sizes and industries. LinkSource becomes the single point of contact for all requests and works with the client’s numerous carriers to ensure services are procured based on contracted rates and needs.

About LinkSource Technologies

LinkSource Technologies is a leading security and telecom lifecycle management company advising organizations how to navigate the complex, and sometimes confusing, telecom landscape as well as how to turn the tables on cyber terrorists and hackers. LinkSource Technologies was founded in 1998 to address the needs of companies looking to enhance the management of their telecommunications and technology services. For more info, visit: LinkSource.com

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising Procurement Solution Providers 2016” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com