New Transitional Rehabilitation Center and Senior Care opens in Tucson

On December 7, 2016, Santé of Tucson held its Grand Opening celebration. Santé of Tucson had a festive day of greeting new guests, visitors, local business people and neighbors to their grand opening event. Everyone was impressed by the design of the floor plans and the quality of the details provided to future residents.

Santé Partners and Summerplace Management worked together to deliver this grand facility to Tucson. The senior care expertise of Santé Partners combined with the exceptional professionalism of Summerplace Management resulted in a remarkable addition to the senior community of Tucson.

By 2040, the number of Americans 75 and older will surpass 45.7 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau projections. The market demand for senior housing is on the rise and the nation is already experiencing a shortage of resources. "The presence of Santé of Tucson will deepen our healthcare assets," said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Tucson Regional Economic Opportunities. Santé Partners and Summerplace Management expect a high demand for the first year of operations of Santé of Tucson facility.

Santé Transitional Rehabilitation Centers (TRCs) are reshaping the after-hospitalization care industry and revolutionizing the way guests and patients receive care. Santé TRCs provide assisted living, short-term rehabilitation and senior care centers focused on the mind, body and spirit. The Santé of Tucson TRC facility is a one of a kind facility in Tucson. It consists of a two-story facility nestled in a 68,000-square-foot building with 103 patient beds. The new facility also includes a short-term memory care (dementia) wing, which is privately secured and includes its own private dining and physical rehabilitation gym. The facility operations include both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services and an in-house pharmacy. The comforts of home are important during the rehabilitation process, which is why the personal suites at Santé of Tucson have all the same, high-quality amenities as other Santé properties: kitchenettes, personal bathrooms with granite countertops, and ample room for overnight family members.

The property is in close proximity to Tucson Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital and surrounding medical districts. Additional hospitals served are the University of Arizona Medical Center and Northwest Medical Centers. The Transitional Rehabilitation Center is located at 2040 N. Wilmot Road near Grant, just south of Costco, and is the first Tucson location for Santé.

Santé and Summerplace Management are also developing another senior facility in Glendale, Arizona. Santé at Westgate operations will include assisted living, memory care, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services and an in house pharmacy. Santé at Westgate will be a four story, 172 unit/189 bed, 232,369 square foot building which includes an underground parking garage. Santé and Summerplace Management anticipate having this project fully financed, permitted and under construction in the first quarter of 2017.

About Santé:

Santé, a senior and post-acute healthcare company, was founded in 2008 by C. Mark Hansen, Sterling Short and Jim Tellatin with a focus on providing a compassionate continuum of care. Since its inception, Santé has opened five care facilities in Arizona—Santé of Mesa, Santé of Surprise, Santé of Chandler, Santé of North Scottsdale and Santé of Tucson. Santé also owns Santé Home Health and Rehabilitation Services to provide guests with the same exceptional care in the comfort of their own home. Santé’s project management department has more than 40 years of construction and project management experience, and has completed more than $200 million in senior living development projects in 15 states.

About Summerplace Management:

With years of experience in acquiring, financing and managing commercial, industrial and residential real estate, Summerplace Management has built a reputation of growth and success. A group of real estate development and finance executives have come together and created Summerplace Management and its affiliated companies, to manage the financing and development of real estate across the United States. The project diversity includes Office, Hotels, Apartments, Condominiums and residential subdivisions, Land development and entitlement, Entertainment, Senior Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Skilled Nursing facilities.

Forward-Looking statements:

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal law. Such statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates" and variations of such words or similar expressions, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs and assumptions and are based upon information currently available to management and involve known and unknown risks, results, performance or achievements, which may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to: adverse economic conditions and the impact on the real estate industry, including healthcare real estate; our ability to finance our assets on terms that are acceptable to us, if at all, including our ability to complete securitization financing transactions; understanding of our competition and our ability to compete effectively; market and industry trends; our financing needs; and, our expected leverage and the effects of our current strategies. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, particularly given the economic environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those forward-looking statement. Except where required by law, Summerplace Management undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.