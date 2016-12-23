GPSip, a location based Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions developer, announces the release of SkyShepherd for Android and wearable devices at the upcoming 2017 Consumer Electronic Show booth 50917 in Eureka Park.

SkyShepherd allows complex "safe containment areas" to be created with progressive alert zones and assign them to other devices to be contained. The client autonomously monitors the connected device in the safe-area and then sends alerts if the device is about to leave the scheduled safe area. This lets the user act if needed, and not constantly check on the device, just to see if it’s OK!

“Since the status processing happens locally, the device only needs to communicate when there is a problem, or to give infrequent updates when things are good. This greatly reduces the cost of service for the device, which unlocks many applications, and makes others more cost effective,” said Rodney Landers, Inventor and CTO of GPSip. “The market is saturated with smart phones and a growing number of smart watches and we believe this is a killer app for anyone who wants to keep tabs on their loved ones without draining their battery. It is designed for low-power applications like wearables, sensors, and battery-powered deployment.”

“This will revolutionize containment by being able to use the growing infrastructure of smart phones and smartwatches providing security and `peace of mind`,” says Kevin Nieuwsma, Inventor and CEO of GPSip. "We are thrilled to be introducing SkyShepherd at CES and look forward to partnering with industry leaders to accelerate the adoption of our proprietary Autonomous GeoGraphical Containment Technology.”

About GPSip Inc.

GPSip is a developer, intellectual property holder and licensor of Autonomous GeoGraphical Containment Technology, advancing the capabilities of standard location based systems. Applications include; Family Security, Personal Safety, Public Safety, Elder Care, Health & Medical, Animals, Asset Containment. The company has 11 United States and International patents pending. For more information, call (651) 307.2781 or visit http://www.skyshepherd.com.

