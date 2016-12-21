PowWow Mobile Our SmartUX Platform has gained the worldwide trust of customers and partners, across all industries as the enterprise mobility platform of choice to seamlessly modernize and mobilize their systems of record.

PowWow Mobile, the leading enterprise mobility platform that allows companies to deliver powerful, modern native mobile apps quickly, simply and economically, today announced that it increased its annual revenue by 410 percent and grew its global client roster in 2016. New customers spanning government, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, transportation and other industries – many of which are investing in mobility as a catalyst for a broader digital transformation strategy – spearheaded the company’s growth.

PowWow Mobile disrupts the speed, complexity and economics commonly associated with delivering productivity enhancing apps to an increasingly mobile-first workforce. The PowWow SmartUX Platform accelerates mobile app development by transforming existing Windows and web applications and workflows into modern mobile experiences or; by creating net new apps that connect to any third-party data source, API or SQL. With PowWow Mobile, users can easily design and deploy personalized, intelligent and secure apps that run anywhere, on any device (PC, laptop, tablet, phone or watch) and any OS (iOS, Android, Windows 10, or HTML5).

“PowWow Mobile’s significant growth proves that organizations are embracing digital transformation, enabling workforce mobility and increasing productivity by delivering modern app experiences for anytime, anywhere access, on any device, transcending smartphone, tablet and PC,” said Kia Behnia, CEO of PowWow Mobile. “Our SmartUX Platform has gained the worldwide trust of customers and partners, across all industries as the enterprise mobility platform of choice to seamlessly modernize and mobilize their systems of record."

Today’s news follows PowWow Mobile’s recent acquisition of the rapid mobile application development platform, StarMobile, and comes just six months after Kia Behnia transitioned from the Board of Directors to CEO. Additionally, PowWow Mobile broadened its management team with several new key hires in marketing, sales, customer success and product development in 2016.

PowWow Mobile’s 2016 Milestones Include:

•Releases the SmartUX™ Platform, enabling users to rapidly design, build and deploy personalized, intelligent apps that run anywhere, on any device.

•Secures $4.25 million in seed funding.

•Kia Behnia hired as CEO.

•Named as the 2016 ‘Cool Vendor in Mobile App Development’ by Gartner.

•Becomes the first and only RMAD platform to offer Windows 10 ecosystem support.

•Acquires rapid mobile application development (RMAD) platform vendor StarMobile.

•Announces expansion into Asia-Pacific through partnership with Japan’s NTT Software.

•Successful customer deployments spanning government, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and transportation industries with over 100,000 users across the globe now using PowWow Mobile based apps.

About PowWow Mobile

PowWow Mobile allows enterprises to transform business applications into modern, mobile app experiences. PowWow Mobile eliminates business-IT friction as enterprises seek competitive advantage and increased productivity through mobile for today’s digital workplace. SmartUX Platform accelerates enterprise application transformation by creating new, native mobile apps from any web or Windows app, quickly without sacrificing quality, and at a lower cost than custom solutions or other tools. PowWow Mobile works with customers across industries, including financial services, healthcare, telecom, software, consulting and public sector. PowWow Mobile is based in San Francisco. Learn more at http://www.powwowmobile.com