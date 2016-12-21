NWL STL star Jack Foster is one of seven larger-than-life characters featured in the League's new "Wrasslin' With Character" campaign. "This creative campaign is our way of letting fans know that the wrasslin' they used to love is back, with exciting new characters that will deliver edgy, storyline-driven entertainment."

Startup pro wrestling company NWL, LLC recently launched "Wrasslin' With Character," a multi-platform marketing campaign introducing some of the larger-than-life personalities who will be appearing at the League's inaugural NWL KC and NWL STL events in January.

Seven NWL stars, including "The Mile High Magnum" Dak Draper, 6-foot-6-inch survivalist Jack Foster, former NFL lockdown corner Ray Briggs, and wine connoisseur Niles Plonk, are featured in a series of indoor ads at bars and restaurants throughout both cities as well as at the Scottrade Center for all St. Louis Blues home games this season.

The Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts of NWL Corp, NWL KC and NWL STL are adding videos and photos daily that provide more in-depth looks at each grappler featured in the campaign.

The colorful character posters are complemented by humorous radio spots appearing in steady rotation on Kansas City stations 610 Sports, 810 WHB, Talk 980, 96.5 the Buzz, 98.9 the Rock and 101 the Fox, all designed to drive ticket sales to the NWL KC's first show ever on Jan. 7 at the Scottish Rite Temple at 1330 Linwood Blvd.

NWL STL's version of the "Wrasslin' with Character" spots are now airing in St. Louis on 105.7 the Point, KSHE 95, and 92.3 WIL. NWL STL has also reached a deal with FM NewsTalk 97.1's popular hosts Dave Glover and Tony Colombo to promote and recap the group's wrestling events held every other Thursday night at the Casa Loma Ballroom, beginning with its Jan. 12 debut.

Featuring the "voices" of some of wrestling's greatest legends, the spots are geared primarily at men 32–52 who used to enjoy pro wrestling in the '80s and '90s before the product became stale; however, the NWL's modern, edgier presentation is also suitable for families.

"The campaign harkens back to the glory years of KC and St. Louis wrestling, when outrageous performers like Dick the Bruiser, King Kong Brody, Dick Murdoch and "Bulldog" Bob Brown thrilled fans throughout the territory with their unique brand of mayhem and storytelling," says Major Baisden, League president. "This creative campaign is our way of letting fans know that the wrasslin' they used to love is back, with exciting new characters that will deliver edgy, storyline-driven entertainment every other week in their town."

In October, NWL KC announced a partnership with the Scottish Rite Temple, located at Linwood and Paseo in midtown Kansas City to present a full slate of live events every other Saturday night in 2017. Rival promotion NWL STL then revealed plans to run shows at the Casa Loma every other Thursday night in the heart of the Cherokee Street/Antique Row Business District in South St. Louis. Tickets for NWL KC and NWL STL events are now on sale through the TicketFly mobile app at fightkc.ticketfly.com and fightstl.ticketfly.com.

"KC and St. Louis remain the best cities for professional wrestling in the country, and the NWL is proud to make our debut in these two fantastic venues that will provide an intimate, rowdy experience our fans will enjoy," Baisden says. "Featuring a mix of the best homegrown Midwest talent and some of the hottest free agents in the country who have signed and moved to the area, the League expects NWL KC and NWL STL to thrive and fuel the flame of an already intense rivalry between the two cities."

Baisden, a KC-based entrepreneur who sold his last startup, Iris Data Services, Inc. for $134 million in spring 2015, also announced that both promotions have finalized deals to complete their entire initial rosters, who will occasionally square off against each other and eventually compete for the League championship—and city bragging rights—at the company's end-of-season spectacular in December.

Recent notable NWL KC signings include "The Monarch" Jeremy Wyatt, Thor Theriot, the Swoll Patrol, and Lakota Red Cloud. In addition to the high-profile NWL STL signings announced last week for Dez Wellston and Maverick, the promotion has also inked deals with local sensations Gary Jay, who will compete as Jay Lutz, and Davey Gibson and Matthew Grundy, formerly known as Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett, who will appear in tag-team competition as "The Blood Brothers." Other recent NWL STL signees include "SuperSoul" Coco Rumble, Cornell Douglas and Emmett DuBois, "The Billion-Dollar Brother."

About NWL

The National Wrasslin’ League (NWL) is reviving the historical roots of the business. Fueled by intercity rivalries, the NWL prides itself on family-friendly, storyline-driven programming that delivers thrilling athletic action and entertaining characters.