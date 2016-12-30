Logic Software Inc. Introduces Approval Workflow to Easy Projects

Every major company utilizes a project management solution of some sort and right now there is no shortage of choice on the market. But it was not always this way. Back in 2003 Logic Software recognized the dire need of a highly complex but yet intuitive PM platform that can centralize the workflow of an organization. Originally Easy Projects was developed as a tool for employees of the company to better manage all the internal projects and improve collaboration between various departments. But in 2004 the software saw its release to the market when Logic Software realized that there were no analogies to the product yet.

Since then, Easy Projects has been in a constant process of enhancement due to the unending growth of customer demand and popularity of the product. Right now the online PM platform is among top products of Logic Software.

Recently the company has announced yet another feature for their project management solution – Approval Workflow. The latest feature allows team members to request approval from their co-workers quickly and efficiently.

The approval can be requested for multiple files and even for an entire task and can be sent to a number of people simultaneously. All that is required is just a few clicks on “Request Approval” and then on the approvers from the list of team members. That’s it. Additionally, users are able to add a message, links and multiple files for any kind of references.

On the side of reviewers, it is also quite simple. The request is indicated as a notification in the user interface. A simple click will lead to the document or task for review. After the process is done, the receiver can either approve or reject the request with the ability to undo the previous actions. Of course, messaging and attachments are also allowed for the approvers.

This simple yet very useful feature can speed up the workflow significantly, as it prevents any major request to be lost in a high volume of emails or messages, and rather appears as a separate notification. This latest update might not seem as much at first, especially when compared to other functionalities of Easy Projects, but it is definitely a welcomed little change that further improves the online PM platform as a whole.

