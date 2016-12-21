“Our aim is to overcome a range of challenges faced by healthcare organizations in managing their patient chart information,” said GRM Executive Vice President, Yossi Harel.

GRM, a leader in lifecycle information management, has introduced the next generation of its patient chart management solution for healthcare enterprises of all sizes. Developing and employing an increasingly customizable model, GRM works with clients to devise strategies and provide solutions for management of both physical and digital patient records.

This suite of products and services is tailored to uniquely address the growing information and chart management challenges of the healthcare industry; which is heavily regulated, document intensive and increasingly defined by dispersed EMR and other IT systems that are not optimally integrated.

"Our aim is to overcome a range of challenges faced by healthcare organizations in managing their patient chart information," said GRM Executive Vice President, Yossi Harel. "The model we offer is designed for flexibility and meeting the specific needs of a hospital network or other medical services entity."

Following a proven eight step Global Chart Management process, GRM can help transition physical records to an offsite location, increase the efficient use of personnel, improve workflow productivity, support business growth continuity and maintain full compliance related to records retention. These digital capabilities and more are built around a unique Cloud, SaaS-based enterprise content management platform.

“When a client engages our chart management services,” continued Harel, “we handle everything from initial site assessment to chart collection, indexing, staff training, storage and e-delivered chart deliveries in response to authorized requests. At the core of all this activity is our digital repository, which can be up and running, delivering cost-effective results, in as little as 60 days.”

For more information, visit http://www.grmdocumentmanagement.com and see how GRM, through Global Chart Management, can provide dramatic improvements related to how patient information is securely leveraged for greater productivity and bottom line results.

About GRM

GRM Document Management is a leading provider of lifecycle records and information management solutions. The company brings technology innovation and new levels of cost efficiency to document storage, data protection, on demand scanning/imaging, digital/electronic document management, enterprise content management and certified destruction.

Integrated products and services include: eAccess remote inventory control, BPM workflow automation, an industry-leading eForms application tool, a blended paper-to-digital migration solution, medical Release of Information, the GRMpedia regulatory research tool and consultative Compliance/Governance expertise. This comprehensive suite of services is available in most major markets throughout the U.S. GRM is currently the largest document storage/records management company in China and recently opened locations in Lima, Peru, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and Bogota, Columbia. For more information, visit the GRM web site at http://www.grmdocumentmanagement.com