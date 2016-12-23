Sendloop App Store and API Platform Launched

Sendloop.com, a premier hosted email marketing automation service - making enterprise-level marketing tools affordable and accessible to small businesses - has announced the official launch of the Sendloop App Store and API Platform, allowing Sendloop’s more than 36,000 active users to improve their digital marketing campaigns in a variety of ways.

Sendloop has gradually been transforming themselves from email marketing service to all-in-one digital marketing hub and the launch of their new App store is expected to offer a number of benefits to marketers and business owners, as well as providing some exciting opportunities for developers.

This new release gives Sendloop’s current users access to virtually unlimited potential in the form of widgets and plugins that can be used to improve functionality, boost marketing performance and expand the range of accessible features.

While the range of available Apps is still fairly limited, releases so far include Campaign Performance, Lead Generation Widgets and the Zapier App with a number of CRM and sales pipeline apps, landing page builders, content automation and more in the pipeline.

Sendloop.com hopes to encourage developers who are interested in building apps for their 36,000 users to contribute to the growing number of apps on their store. With a full-featured API and App Store engine, interested developers can get started in minutes by going to their Developer Portal.

The Sendloop App store will make it easier for users of the service to improve their marketing efficiency and broaden the current range of features. It will also make it possible for developers to get involved in creating new apps to add to the current range now and in the future.