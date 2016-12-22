Fresh Views From the Cockpit Crew

Cognition Corporation, a software company specializing in medical device compliance and commercialization, has launched its new website. Over the past year, Cognition’s team has been working tirelessly to develop the site for its planned December 2016 release.

“This has been a long time coming,” says David Cronin, CEO of Cognition. “This new website is beautiful, and its interface is very user-friendly.”

The new site is an overhaul of the previous one, which was last updated in 2013. Mr. Cronin says they implemented a redesign to better attract users and more clearly communicate the functionality of their product, the Cognition Cockpit Platform. The website highlights Cognition’s guided approach for regulatory compliance and its benefits for medical device, pharmaceutical, and combination products during development.

“Websites are vital to representing any company’s product,” Mr. Cronin says. “We feel that Cognition and the Cockpit Platform are now very well-represented online.” Mr. Cronin adds that with this new website design, Cognition, along with its Cockpit platform, can better be understood as an asset for its customers.

“We want our customers to maximize the power of the platform,” says Mr. Cronin. “Using our services in conjunction with Cockpit allows for that to happen.” Highlights of the new site include a detailed breakdown of available guided approach templates powered by the Cockpit Platform, descriptions of full Cockpit features, and Cockpit solutions for non-medical organizations. Latest white papers and case studies are available for download as well. Cognition also has plans to develop recurring content for its site, including articles, blogs, and resources. This will be updated frequently, so Cognition encourages users to come back regularly for new content.

To see the updated website, please visit http://www.cognition.us.

Cognition Corporation, headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, has been offering solutions for product and process development for more than ten years. Cognition offers two core products: Cognition Cockpit™ and Enterprise Cost Management™ (ECM). Thousands of users worldwide utilize Cockpit and ECM to manage their product development and to meet performance, cost, risk, and schedule targets. For more information, visit http://www.cognition.us or call (781) 271-9300.

###