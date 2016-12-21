Today's CPQ is about delivering an efficient, user-centric experience across all buying and selling channels.

FPX, a leader in enterprise Configure-Price-Quote® (CPQ) applications, was mentioned in Gartner, Inc.’s, 2016 “Market Guide for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites.” The annual Market Guide provides application leaders with an overview of the CPQ market landscape as well as a comprehensive list of the market’s most prominent CPQ vendors.

According to the Gartner report, “the market has experienced sustained, double-digit growth over the last five years. Gartner estimates a 20% annual growth rate through to 2020. Cloud solutions will drive almost all of that growth.” 1.

“CPQ is no longer just a selling tool,” said Mark Bartlett, Chief Experience Officer at FPX. “Today, it’s about delivering an efficient, user-centric experience across all buying and selling channels.”

With so many vendors competing for market leadership in a crowded space, the 2016 “Market Guide for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites” provides a valuable, high-level review of the industry’s leading companies. FPX’s Smart CPQ application was listed as a representative vendor and features CRM integrations with both Salesforce® and SAP®.

