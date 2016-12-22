The JW Marriott Santo Domingo receives the award for "Best Luxury City Hotel in the Continent" in Doha, Qatar.

Culminating in an unprecedented feat for the Dominican Republic in the international stage, the JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo delivered to President Danilo Medina and the Dominican people the Best Luxury City Hotel Award in the Continent, received in the 2016 World Luxury Hotel Awards (WLHA). These awards are known as the “Oscars of hospitality” and are regarded as the pinnacle of achievement for luxury hotels worldwide.

The hotel received the award in the city of Doha, Qatar, on October 29th, in a ceremony that also celebrated the WLHA’s 10th anniversary. Receiving the golden statuette in Doha on behalf of the JW Marriott Santo Domingo were the hotel’s General Manager, Nigel Cook, and proprietor Luis Emilio Velutini.

“We receive this recognition with humbleness and with the intention of keeping the hard work and hoping to improve every day,” Mr. Velutini said during the ceremony.

In the local context the award was announced in a special cocktail event held in the JW Marriott property with over 200 guests. During the event President Medina praised the hotel’s trajectory and efforts to place Santo Domingo in an international setting.

The “Oscar of hospitality” is the JW Marriott Santo Domingo’s most recent achievement, after being featured in the Topbrands Fourth Edition Brand Book as one of the Dominican Republic’s great brands. Before this, the hotel was recognized for its gastronomic offer in the 2016 National Gastronomy Awards, in which the property obtained the Best Gastronomic Offer by a Hotel Award and the Best Head Chef Award to its Executive Chef, the acclaimed Alberto Martín Cárdenas.

The property owes these accolades to Marriott’s corporate policies and guidelines, as well as the work culture that drives and motivates the Dominican talent at the Santo Domingo property.

A Path of Recognition

The JW Marriott Santo Domingo has attained a total of 19 recognitions and awards in just over two years after its inauguration in August 2014, including the recent World Luxury Hotel Award as Best Luxury City Hotel in the Continent.

“The JW Marriott Santo Domingo is a solid example that this land is fertile land for any project carried out with passion and effort. It’s an example of how people can achieve truly extraordinary things, initiatives that transcend at a global level, not just in this country, not just in the Caribbean,” Xavier Pineda-Madrid, Sales & Marketing Director at the property, expressed during the cocktail event. “Our strategy is based in our luxury services: the best rooms in the city, with a privileged location, the best chef, and a team of ladies and gentlemen that provide an exclusive atmosphere. That is our positioning.”

The hotel’s awards are listed below:

1) 2014/2015 Architecture & Design Ibero-American CIDI Award as Emblematic Work of the Year, Hospitality Category.

2) 2015 TripAdvisor Hotel #1 in Santo Domingo.

3) 2015 AAA Four Diamond Hotel.

4) 2015 Overall Best Guest Satisfaction in a JW Marriott Property Worldwide.

5) 2015 Best Service in a JW Marriott Property Worldwide.

6) 2015 Americas Rooms Operations Leadership Award.

7) 2015 EDGE Award (Excellence in Delivering the Guest Experience) Continent of the Americas & Global Winner.

8) 2015 General Manager of the Year in the Caribbean.

9) 2016 TripAdvisor Hotel #1 in Santo Domingo.

10) 2016 AAA Four Diamond Hotel.

11) 2016 TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards.

12) 2016 TripAdvisor Best Service in the Caribbean.

13) 2016 TripAdvisor Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean.

14) 2016 Best Places to Work – Mercado Magazine.

15) 2016 World Class Competition in Bartending.

16) 2016 National Gastronomy Awards: Best Gastronomic Offer by a Hotel Award.

17) 2016 National Gastronomy Awards: Best Head Chef to Alberto Martín Cárdenas

18) 2016 Dominican Republic TOPBRANDS – Best Marketing Management

19) World Luxury Hotel Awards 2016: Best Luxury City Hotel (The Americas)

