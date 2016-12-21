The West African Highlife Band performs at the Marin JCC 1.28.17 The curious beauty about African music is that it uplifts even as it tells a day story - NELSON MANDELA

The Kanbar Center at the Osher Marin JCC brings the multicultural flavors, movement, live music and fun of Summer Nights festivals to the indoors. Jan. 28, 2017 will be a celebration of West African Highlife Music and Dance with Baba Ken Okulolo & The West African Highlife Band. Strong beats and driving rhythms, high energy and joyful, this Winter Nights concert and dance party brings friends, fun and sunshine indoors in the heart of winter.

The JCC invites all to the Hoytt Theater to dance and enjoy the great energy that this music creates. Come get out on the dance floor and shake off those winter blues!

Live African Music * Performance * Dancing * Food * Dance Class * Cocktails * Fun

“Uplifting music to make your day”

What:

An evening of upbeat happy danceable music celebrating Africa, with dinner available for purchase, no-host cocktails, pre-concert dance class. And fun for all. Purchased food & drink allowed in theater. Family Friendly.

When:

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 @ 8 p.m.

7 p.m.: Pop-Up Restaurant & No-Host Full Bar Open

7:40 p.m.: African Dance Class

8 p.m.: Performance/ Music & Dancing

Where:

Kanbar Center For The Performing Arts at The Osher Marin JCC

200 North San Pedro Road, San Rafael | 444.8000| Just ¼ mi E of 101

Seating:

General Admission/ first come/ Cabaret Table Seating options

Tickets:

$20 - $25 General Admission

Ages 17 & under: $10

Tix & Info Available @ http://www.marinjcc.org/arts

About Osher Marin JCC Performing Arts:

The Kanbar Center has established a strong and well-respected reputation within the community as a Center for the Performing Arts in Marin County. Originally known as CenterStage, this performing arts department within the Osher Marin JCC has been presenting a stunning lineup of world-class performances from emerging and established performers annually since 1990. Venues include the grand Hoytt Theater, the intimate Kurland Lounge, and Swig Field, an outdoor venue nestled near the hills of Marin and home of the celebrated Summer Nights festivals.