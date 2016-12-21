PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation’s 26th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today its Washington, D.C., area headquarters has relocated to a more expansive site to support the Firm's strategic growth. The move will equip the Firm’s trusted advisors with advanced technology resources and office amenities, allowing them to provide an even more personalized client experience.

2 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 420, Bethesda, MD 20814 is now home to PKF O'Connor Davies' Washington, D.C., area headquarters effective this month.

PKF O’Connor Davies first announced its expansion into the Washington, D.C., metro area in 2014, establishing an office with top auditing and tax specialists of affordable housing properties close to the nation’s capital. In the last two years, more than 160 professionals have joined the Firm’s offices across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

"We continue to build and grow in major metropolitan regions, as evidenced by the rapid progress we've made in the D.C. area in just two short years," said Managing Partner Kevin J. Keane. "We're excited to welcome expert advisors and their clients into our new headquarters specifically designed to drive greater value by adding more opportunities for collaboration in the services we provide."

PKF O'Connor Davies' Washington, D.C., area headquarters houses experts in its Affordable Housing Practice, which is one of the oldest and largest practices in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region. The Affordable Housing Practice currently serves more than 1,400 not-for-profit clients and another 450 affordable housing complexes with unmatched audit, tax and advisory services. The practice has earned an exceptional reputation with United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, national syndicators and state and city housing agencies.

About PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP

