SMC³ adds ATA president to Jump Start 2017 Lineup

Kevin Burch, chairman of the American Trucking Associations, has joined the list of transportation and supply chain experts slated to speak at SMC³’s Jump Start 2017, which will be held January 23-25 at the Loews Hotel in midtown Atlanta.

Burch will join Old Dominion CEO David Congdon during the Monday morning captain’s seat session. Immediately following a keynote presentation by Dayton Moore, general manager of the Kansas City Royals, Burch and Congdon will talk about current transportation trends and their outlook for 2017.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.smc3jumpstart.com.

The conference, which will include more than 20 targeted sessions featuring more than 40 industry experts, exists to provide shippers, 3PLs, carriers and logistics technology providers with up-to-date information on relevant trends in the supply chain arena. SMC³ will also present the winners of its fifth annual Alliance Awards, a celebration of supply chain collaboration and innovation at the highest level.

“The ATA is considered the voice of the trucker in the layered and multifaceted supply chain,” said SMC³ President and CEO Andrew Slusher. “It’s fitting that Kevin has a prominent role in Jump Start, the industry’s preeminent transportation conference.”

The second annual Logistics Technology Summit runs in conjunction with Jump Start. Featuring panelists like Monica Wooden, CEO of MercuryGate, and Jeff Metersky of Llamasoft, the event will provide attendees with crucial and insightful information about the technology side of the supply chain.

