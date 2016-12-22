Plutora Closes $13.4 Million Growth Round

Plutora Logo The need for enterprises to continually release application updates faster has never been greater and the demand for Plutora's solution is ubiquitous. Macquarie Capital’s investment will allow us to accelerate growth.

Plutora, the market leader in enterprise release, test environment, and software quality management, today announced it had closed a $13.4m growth equity investment from Macquarie Capital. The investment will further support Plutora’s global growth, accelerate solution innovation and extend its customer reach. This is the first round of external funding for the Silicon Valley and Australia-based company, which has successfully grown revenue organically over 200% year on year since 2013.

Founded in 2012, Plutora has emerged as a fast-growing company in the enterprise software quality space, by providing the most advanced and feature-rich platform to manage software releases, test environments, and quality. Over the past year, Plutora has seen significant market adoption, including large enterprise customers.

“Plutora has achieved significant growth in a short period of time due to its innovative and high-quality software solutions, and the entrepreneurial approach of its management team. We are pleased to be supporting the organization’s ongoing global growth story, and I am looking forward to joining its Board,” said Glen Butler, Division Director, Macquarie Capital.

“Plutora has established a new category in SaaS solutions for the enterprise and our company’s impressive customer base demonstrates the strong demand for our products to support the shift to digital IT. This investment allows us to put the growth afterburners on and drive awareness of our tools,” said Sean Hamawi, Co-CEO of Plutora.

Dalibor Siroky, Co-CEO of Plutora added, “The need for enterprises to continually release application updates faster has never been greater. The need for Plutora’s solution is ubiquitous, and we are pleased to have the most comprehensive quality management solution in the market today. Macquarie Capital’s investment will allow us to accelerate our sales and marketing efforts, improve our post sales experience and continue investing in our cutting-edge platform.”

About Plutora Inc.

Plutora, headquartered in Mountain View, CA is the market leader of release, test environment, and quality management solutions for enterprise IT. We transform IT release processes by automating manual processes and providing a single view of releases and associated metrics, such as testing quality. Plutora benefits organizations by addressing quality earlier in the release process and driving down costs.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital comprises Macquarie Group’s corporate advisory, equity, debt and private capital markets businesses, and undertakes principal investing. Macquarie Capital provides advisory and capital raising services to corporate and government clients involved in public mergers and acquisitions, private treaty acquisitions and divestments, debt and equity fund raising and corporate restructuring. It also undertakes principal investing activities globally in support of its client activities. Macquarie Capital has 1,149 staff in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK and the US.