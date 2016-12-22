Ocreative Wins Two Davey Awards

Ma Ka Hana Ka 'Ike Ebook

Ocreative, an integrated digital marketing agency, is the winner of two awards from the International Davey Awards. The Davey Awards is an international creative award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small agencies worldwide. The 2016 Davey Awards received nearly 4,000 entries from ad agencies, interactive agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms, and public relations firms.

The first Davey Award presented to Ocreative honors an annual report and ebook for Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike (Hana Build), a Hawaiian non-profit, which provides opportunities for the at-risk youth to learn academics through hands-on applications in Hana, Maui. The construction skills paired with real-life math skills benefits both the participants and the community. The ebook tells the story with words, photos, and video. View the award-winning ebook.

A second Davey Award presented to Ocreative honors an online animated video created for Ken Cook Co.’s Smartfolio, a document management system with an accompanying app. The character design and animation were developed in-house at Ocreative. See the award-winning video.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have received The Davey Awards. It really means a lot, The Davey awards focus on smaller agencies and shows that you don’t have to be a giant to be great. Having our work honored again is a tribute to our wonderful clients who continue to challenge us and push us to grow as we dedicate ourselves to their success,” said Andrea Koeppel, principal of Ocreative.

Since its beginning in 2003, Ocreative has teamed with businesses and organizations that are driven by industry-leading visionaries. The Ocreative team members are dedicated to their mission to create things they love while they campaign for their clients’ success. They have carved out a niche for themselves with nonprofits and business-to-business companies, and their portfolio expertly includes brand development, marketing, website design, website development, graphic design, video storytelling, color consulting and more.

“On behalf of the Davey Awards and our Academy, we want to applaud this year’s entrants and winners for their dedication and commitment to their craft. We offer our congratulations once again for the exceptional work they submitted,” noted Linda Day, Executive Director of the Davey Awards. She added, “The winners in this year’s competition truly reflect the notion of small agencies executing big ideas. The work entered into this year's Daveys portrays the smart approach to creativity that embodies the capabilities and talents of small firms across the world.”

About Ocreative:

Founded in 2003, Ocreative began with one woman in a single-room office working to give brands an attractive new look. Catapult to 2016, Ocreative is a fun, client-centric agency whose work features some of the best forward-thinking organizations and B2B companies around. Please visit http://www.ocreativedesign.com or email hello(at)ocreativedesign(dot)com for more information.

About the Davey Awards:

The Davey Awards is judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 700+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: Code and Theory, Condé Nast, Disney, GE, Keller Crescent, Microsoft, Monster.com, MTV, Push., Publicis, Sesame Workshops, The Marketing Store, Worktank, Yahoo!, and many others. You can visit http://www.aiva.org for more information.

