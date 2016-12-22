It is a privilege and honor to be included among the great companies across the country.

IT staffing and recruiting expert CoSourcing Partners has been named as one of the 2016 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. This prestigious national recognition honors organizations that excel at communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, and retention. Winners display exceptional human resource practices as well as an impressive commitment to their employees.

“It is a privilege and honor to be included among the great companies across the country,” said Scott Upp Jr., Managing Director of CoSourcing Partners. “Our focus on the employee experience is what has always driven our success and led to this wonderful recognition. We invest in our business by investing in people, and look forward to continuing the positive and productive environment we have fostered here.”

Best and Brightest recognizes the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country and regionally. Chosen organizations push operational standards forward, foster constructive environments, and display a commitment to their team members and community. Nominee strengths and opportunities are identified through an in-depth evaluation with practices benchmarked against other nominees. Anonymous employee surveys are an integral part in obtaining an accurate assessment of an organization’s culture and workplace.

CoSourcing Partners will receive their personalized crystal award in January, and was previously recognized at the regional level as one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

About CoSourcing Partners

Founded in 2011, CoSourcing Partners is a Chicago-based IT services company, providing consulting and project implementation for a variety of client needs including robotic process automation, program management, project management, infrastructure, data management, security, audit, compliance, enterprise architecture, IT governance, business process engineer, and risk management. In 2016, Inc. Magazine recognized CoSourcing Partners for the second year in a row as a fastest growing company in North America. Visit us at http://www.cosourcingpartners.com.