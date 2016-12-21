ATD TechKnowledge 2017 Coming to Las Vegas January 11-13

The Association for Talent Development (formerly ASTD) announces the keynote speakers for its upcoming 2017 TechKnowledge Conference & Exposition: Mick Ebeling, CEO of Not Impossible Labs, Rahaf Harfoush, co-founder of Red Thread, and social business expert Clara Shih. TechKnowledge will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 11-13. The conference is designed to ensure talent development professionals can identify and implement the latest trends occurring at the intersection of learning and technology.

Attendees will be able to choose from more than 70 education sessions in these tracks: e-learning design and development; emerging technologies; management and implementation; mobile; platforms and tools; serious games and simulations; and virtual classrooms.

ATD expanded the hands-on learning session time to provide attendees with an opportunity to get in-depth experience with tools like Adobe Captivate, HTML5, Articulate 360, whiteboard style animations, mobile app development, and much more.

In addition, the world’s leading suppliers in the learning and technology field will share the latest tools and resources with attendees who visit the EXPO floor.

For more information about the ATD 2017 TechKnowledge Conference & Exposition visit http://www.tkconference.org. You can follow the conference action on Twitter with #atdtk.