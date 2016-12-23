Michelle Focht will be taking over the role of Office Manager for Depo International, the “Trial Lawyer’s Choice” for litigation support services. Focht graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Court Reporting from MacCormac College and previously worked for Jensen Litigation Solutions. Having grown up in Chicago, and also lived in Ohio and Texas, Focht brings a novel perspective to this global brand.

During her decade-long tenure at Jensen Litigation Solutions, Focht worked in the scheduling department before being promoted to Director of Client and Reporter Relations. She also taught reporting techniques for three years at the Prince Institute, a stenography school in greater Illinois.

She says, "I learned so much from my students. One thing I noticed was that many of [them] had a tendency to be hard on themselves. This helped me acknowledge that trait in myself and try harder to fight it. In encouraging them to be kinder to themselves, it was a constant reminder to follow that advice." She also credits her students with teaching her perseverance and states, “You might get knocked back a step on Tuesday, but you still reach for the next step on Wednesday.”

Focht began working with Depo International in January of 2015 and knew immediately that she had found her new work home. She says she loves the people and the supportiveness she has experienced from her coworkers and the management.

The Depo International team is located in multiple cities throughout the country, but Focht says the community and teamwork that is demonstrated despite that has helped to motivate her and to assist her with her growth within her position. Recalling her first day as her favorite memory due to the positive welcome she received, Focht says she is looking forward to helping the Chicago office grow successfully in the future.

Depo International has earned a nationwide reputation as the “Trial Lawyer’s Choice.” Depo International maintains offices in Chicago, Minneapolis, Las Vegas and Houston, but they serve clients all over the country and even internationally. The company has been serving in the legal support, court reporting, and legal videography field for more than 40 years.

Services include legal videography, web video conferencing, international scheduling, realtime court reporting writing to iPads, and comprehensive deposition assistance. Making use of their extensive experience in the field of court reporting, all deposition needs are addressed seamlessly for the best possible experience for the attorneys involved, including features such as paperless exhibits, an online repository, 5-day transcript turnaround, audio transcription, on-call reporters for those last minute needs, and an in-house video studio.

Depo International was created and is still managed by independent and ambitious women leaders. They are your partner for diversity being a certified women-owned business. To learn more about their services and approach to business, visit http://www.courtreportingchicago.com/