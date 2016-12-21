HEOS by Denon Our partnership with Mood Media is a clear signal that Denon is committed to making HEOS a staple in businesses across the country,” said Don Freeman for Denon.

Denon® Electronics, a leading manufacturer of premium home and personal audio products, is partnering with Mood Media (TSX:MM) to make Mood Mix available on the HEOS wireless multi-room sound system. Moving beyond home use, HEOS now brings its popular wireless music experience to businesses with Mood’s commercially licensed streaming music service called Mood Mix. Through the HEOS app, available for iOS, Android™ and Fire® devices, HEOS users can easily access the Mood music service.

“Our partnership with Mood Media is a clear signal that Denon is committed to making HEOS a staple in businesses across the country,” said Don Freeman, global vice president for marketing and training, D+M. “By combining the services Mood Mix provides along with the many outstanding features that make HEOS products so popular, we are giving businesses the opportunity to provide a sound rich environment to suit any brand and any need.”

Whether it's a restaurant, retail shop, medical office or any number of business types, the wireless HEOS components make it easy to install great sounding music in any location. Business owners can easily add or move speakers as needed, without the labor costs or disruption that can sometimes accompany commercial sound system installations.

“It’s never been easier for a business owner to get great quality sound and commercially licensed music all in one package. The integration of Mood Mix in the HEOS app puts an enormous selection of properly licensed music that has been curated specifically for businesses, in the palm of your hand,” said Trey Courtney, Senior Vice President of Product and Partnership Development at Mood Media. “This combination offers an affordable, flexible way to create a customized music experience, combined with the excellent sound quality of the HEOS wireless speaker technology.”

Mood Mix gives business owners a new level of choice and control with their in-store music, allowing brands to easily program and customize their soundtracks by mixing hundreds of musical genres, artist-inspired playlists, and music organized by decades, tempo or mood. Visit the Mood Mix and HEOS site to learn more.

The HEOS and Mood Media partnership makes perfect sense. Denon brings over 13 years of development combined with over 100 years of experience as a leader in audio innovation to the design of HEOS – complete with sound quality that stands alone. Mood Media stands alone as the leader in giving business owners the control and choice they want from their music.

HEOS is a true multi-room system featuring four stunning, wireless multi-zone speakers; HEOS 1, HEOS 3, HEOS 5 and HEOS 7; the HEOS HomeCinema soundbar and subwoofer, the HEOS Drive multi-zone amplifier as well as the HEOS Link and HEOS Amp, that bring HEOS functionality to Hi-Fi systems and passive speakers.

HEOS makes anywhere sound amazing through its series of wireless multi-room sound products. In the future, the Denon HEOS series will continue to expand with new and innovative products. The HEOS multi-room wireless sound system is available at select Denon dealers. For more information, visit http://www.HEOSbyDenon.com. And join Denon on Facebook at Facebook.com/Denon, Twitter at @DenonAmerica and YouTube at youtube.com/DenonUSA.

About Mood Media Corporation

Mood Media (TSX:MM) is the global leader in elevating Customer Experiences. With more than 500,000 active client locations around the globe, Mood combines sight, sound, scent, social mobile technology and systems to create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers. Mood’s clients include businesses of all sizes and market sectors, from the world’s most recognized retailers and hotels to quick-service restaurants, local banks and thousands of small businesses. For more details: http://us.moodmedia.com/.

About Denon Electronics

Denon is a world leader in the manufacture of the highest-quality home theater, audio and software products. Denon is recognized internationally for innovative and groundbreaking products and has a long history of technical innovations, including the development and groundbreaking commercialization of pulse-code modulation (PCM) digital audio. Denon Electronics is owned by D+M Group. For more information visit http://www.usa.denon.com.

About D+M Group

D+M Group is a global company dedicated to enhancing life through inspired sound solutions delivered anytime, anywhere. With a strong belief that “Performance is everything,” D+M is focused on innovation to meet the needs of customers in an increasingly digital world. Serving the consumer and professional markets, D+M Group brands include Boston Acoustics®, Denon®, and Marantz®. D+M Group has approximately 900 employees worldwide, with products and services marketed in more than 45 countries.

All product and brand names with a trademark symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of D+M Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries except Fire which is a trademark of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates; and Android which is a trademark of Google, Inc.